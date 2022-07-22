Experimental Bitch Announces Season Closer BITCHIN' HEALS: HYDRATE, REST, REPEAT

Experimental Bitch (formerly Experimental Bitch Presents) announces Bitchin' Heals: Hydrate, Rest, Repeat, an exciting new community series curated by TRANSdisciplinary artist, x senn-yuen (Dance/NYC Symposium).

Bitchin' Heals: Hydrate, Rest, Repeat is a weekend for artists to engage in pleasure-filled activities. From August 12th through August 14th, Bitchin' Heals will offer three virtual workshops and an expert panel titled "Collective Care, Self-Care, After-Care: Myths and Realities'' led by and for Disabled, LGBTQ+, and BIPoC communities.

Workshops will be led by artist & activist, Sonya Rio-Glick and performance artist & choreographer, jas. The panel will be moderated by x. The final workshop and panelists to be announced.

In Disability Dreaming: Hope as Pleasure Rio-Glick will lead self-identified Disabled, neurodivergent, and mentally & chronically ill folks through creative prompts to dream about a world in which the disabled community doesn't just survive, but loudly and joyously thrives.

Morning Exorcise, led by jas lin, is a movement workshop and ritual offering to people (especially from the QTBIPoC community) in need of embodied play, expansive movement, and accessible safety during a global pandemic. MORNING as in awakening- to our senses, our agency, our connections

EXORCISE as in ritual- for purging the body of habitualized, socialized choreographies. Through guided movement meditations and embodiment tasks, we explore new ways of moving and existing together centering play and expansive movement.

"I find myself continuously craving affinity spaces that are for celebration and play," reflects Bitchin' Heals curator, x. "The Bitchin' Heals facilitators and panelists hold multiple systematically-marginalized identities, opening pathways for attendees to engage in several affinity spaces. I am thrilled to have this unique curatorial experience; one that feels like an honor and a stewardship of the Bitchin' Heals virtual arena."

"Pandemic fatigue has created a great need for accessible space to uplift joy and pleasure," comments Experimental Bitch's Artistic Director, Tatiana Baccari. "With x's insightful leadership and Executive Director, Wednesday Derrico's sharp management skills, I am confident this program will realize its mission."

Reservations will open Friday, July 22nd. All events are sliding scale. To sign up for a workshop or attend the panel, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2187496®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fexperimentalbitchpresents.thundertix.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1