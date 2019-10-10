Experimental Bitch Announces All Female Creative Team For Access Theater Workshop Production

Experimental Bitch Presents is excited to announce the creative team for the workshop production of interdisciplinary performance piece, In the Kitchen, playing this October. The production will inaugurate the company's 2019-2020 season in residence at Access Theater. Performances will be held on October 25th at 8pm, October 26th at 8pm, and October 27th at 4pm, in the Gallery at Access Theater, 380 Broadway New York, NY 10013. Tickets are available at ExperimentalBitchPresents.com.

In the Kitchen is created and performed by EBP member, Hannah Goldman: a performer, writer, and producer based in Brooklyn. She recently devised and performed in Between the Threads (Jewish Women Project), which premiered at NYC's HERE Arts Center and toured the DC area in June. As a comedian, she hosts a seasonal variety show at the Peoples Improv Theater called "The Straight Man: A Comedy Show Without One." She also produces cultural events for Jews for Racial & Economic Justice (JFREJ) and is a proud member of Experimental Bitch Presents.

Coral Cohen will join the team as director. She is focused on work that explores sociopolitical structures and how they affect the people that live inside them. Most recently, she conceived and directed a devised theatre piece, Between The Threads (Jewish Women Project) at HERE and directed a staged reading of the new play, Beauty Freak by James Clements with What Will The Neighbors Say? at the Plaxall Gallery. She has assisted extensively at La MaMa E.T.C under Jen Wineman and Gian Marco Lo Forte and directed at Jimmy's No. 43 and Lehman College. She is part of the SDCF Observership class 2015/16 and 2017/18 and a member of the inaugural Director's Track at the legendary Siti Company Summer Training Intensive in 2018.

Enat Ventura will create original music composition for the piece. A multi-instrumentalist, producer and music educator, Ventura truly believes in the ethical outcome of exploring and internalizing new musical languages of diverse cultures. After graduating from Berklee College of Music she moved to New York to pursue her career as a producer/composer, working in recording studios and writing for independent artists. Besides writing music for theater and contemporary dance shows, she's been recently nominated as the Music Director of a thirty piece choir in Tel Aviv.

Derya Celikkol will serve as production design consultant. Celikkol is a Turkish actor and production designer based in New York. Graduated from the Experimental Theatre Wing of the Tisch School of the Arts, she has been in many productions in New York, including works of John Jesurun and Pascal Rambert. She starred in many films including Daria the Great for which she got a "Best Actress" Award at the Lionshead Film Festival 2017 and Fairytale of New York with wide distribution in Turkish theaters and Turkish Airlines In Flight Entertainment. Her film Chains of Freedom which she directed and production designed brought her four awards from festivals around the US.

Rachel April will act as production stage manager. April is a Guyanese-American Stage Manager, born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. In an attempt to go as far away from home without actually leaving NYC, she studied Theatrical Design and Stage Management at the City College of New York. She is currently a freelance Stage Manager and Company Manager of The In[heir]itance Project.

EBP member, Madeline Wall, will serve as technical director and associate producer. She received her BFA in Film and Television from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. She has worked for ABC, NBC, Showtime, Netflix, and Columbia University. She has directed work at The NYC Fringe Festival, and The Fringe Encore Series. Her work as a filmmaker has been featured in The Seattle International Film Festival, The Student Academy Awards, as well as winning her multiple awards for production design and editing. She was a part of the costume team for Netflix's Russian Doll which won the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Costume Design.

In the Kitchen is produced by Tatiana Baccari and Wednesday Derrico of Experimental Bitch Presents in association with Access Theater.





