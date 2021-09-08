Experimental Bitch Announces 2021-22 Season

Experimental Bitch Presents has announced its 2021-22 season, marking the third for the feminist arts company committed to developing and producing badly-behaved, genre-defying performance by emerging queer, trans, gender-expansive, and women artists.

"This season of femme-forward programming addresses autonomy, reproductive/medical justice and healing through the experience of pleasure. It feels especially resonant as we return to the theater in our continuously evolving COVID reality." says artistic director, Tatiana Baccari. "Executive Director, Wednesday Derrico, and I have been inspired by theaters across the country, like Sarasota's Urbanite Theatre and Center Stage in Baltimore, who are redefining our industry's standards. I continue to ask myself what artists need to return safely to our work. I look forward to pursuing the answers through these performances and collaborations."

Experimental Bitch joins the producing team for Nia Witherspoon's Priestess of Twerk: Time Warp 332 B.C. (A Concert Experiment) set to perform at HERE Arts Center for a one-night showing on September 9th following a HARP residency at Bethany Arts. Sliding scale tickets are available here.

Inspired by the "bad bitches" of hip hop, the reproductive justice movement, and the sacred sex workers that graced Egyptian temples, Priestess of Twerk: Time Warp 332BC (A Concert Experiment) is a black feminist temple of pleasure that presents women, queer, and trans-folks of color with opportunities to re-encounter their sexualities through the lens of the sacred, increasing bodily autonomy, and dispelling toxic masculinity. In this first concert experiment, we explore music, movement, and storytelling we are investigating as a part of the larger work, which will premiere in 2023.

This event is part of HERE RAW/Resident Artist Works 2021 and is presented with Staging Decadence: a twenty-first-century salon featuring live performances by Nia Witherspoon and Normandy Sherwood, talks on decadence and performance by Annette Saddik and Richard Kaye, and hosted by Murray Hill.

Experimental Bitch continues development of their first original, full-length play Tanya's LIT CLIT, conceived by award-winning playwright Emma Goldman-Sherman and Baccari, written by Goldman-Sherman and directed by Baccari.

Tanya's LIT CLIT is a modern-mythic play, told through live music, text and dance, about Tanya, a ballerina with a burning clitoris (a word she can barely utter!), and Dr. Violet, a Black uro-gynecologist with autoimmune diseases of her own. In a phantasmagoric journey through time led by a chorus of differently-abled womxn+ the lines between doctor and patient blur as Dr. Violet and Tanya embark on a wild investigation of the female body and the herstory of its treatment.

Tanya's LIT CLIT will receive a fall workshop at The Tank with open rehearsals on October 27th and 28th at 7pm in The Tank's 58-seat black box theater. This program is supported by New York Foundation for the Arts' City Artist Corps Grants. Tanya's LIT CLIT will receive a workshop production in Spring 2022, rescheduled after a previous COVID-delay and funded, in part, by Lower Manhattan Cultural Council's Creative Engagement Grant. More details to be announced.

This winter, Experimental Bitch continues its community-centered programming with Bitchin' Heals: a healing space for artists to gather, reflect, and nourish themselves. Artists will be welcomed into the Experimental Bitch community to engage in person and virtually for workshops. Partnerships and dates to be announced.

Experimental Bitch Presents (EBP) is an NYC-based feminist producing company whose work jostles the senses, centers cultural equity and engages audiences as active participants. Since its founding in 2015, EBP has built an intentional community in which TGNC, femme, queer and women theater artists can expand their work, take risks and thrive. EBP programs across performance mediums (dance, theater, music, and performance art) and provides free arts-programming such as readings, workshops, variety shows and cabarets to enrich the NYC community and provide accessible arts programming.

