Emit Theatre will present TWELFTH NIGHT: An Immersive Experience, an interactive show for young audiences and families, adapted from Shakespeare's Twelfth Night and directed by Gianna Cioffi. Twelfth Night runs for a limited engagement March 13 - 22, Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 3pm and 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm at El Barrio's Artspace PS109 (215 E. 99th St., off the Q and 6 trains). Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at https://emittwelfthnight.brownpapertickets.com/ or at the door.



In Twelfth Night, audiences will be welcomed to Illyria, a world of music, wonder, mystery, and more than a touch of glamour. This romantic comedy will explore themes of wealth and class, identity and disguise, and love and loss. The production will allow participants to directly engage with these themes with a high level of agency. The show runs 75 minutes.



All of Emit Theatre's productions are built to be engaging for multiple ages and abilities and allow audiences to experience plays in their own ways. Emit's plays are "shush-free zones," and all audience members are encouraged to become active participants in the story. For ages 10+.



The cast features Victoria Giambalvo (Magic? The Play, Dixon Place); Amelia Huckel-Bauer (Romeo and Juliet, Emit Theatre); Marisa LaRuffa (Oasis Time Travel, Silver Dreams NYC); Renita Lewis (Games, Soho Playhouse); Lily Lipman (CoffeeHouse Chronicles #145, LaMama ETC); Nicole Orabona (Nellie and the Women of Blackwell, Infinite Variety Productions); Julie Orkis (Othello, Manhattan Shakespeare Project); J.F. Seary (Of Mothers and Men, Black Latina Movement Productions); Jasmine Aurora Thomas (The Merry Wives of Windsor, Match: Lit Productions); and Jason Weiner (Romeo and Juliet, Emit Theatre).



The production team includes Phoebe Brooks (Assistant Director), Calvin Stara (Scenographer), and Hannah Johnson-Walsh (Stage Manager).



Twelfth Night is a sensory friendly and relaxed performance and El Barrio's Artspace PS109 is ADA compliant. For more information about accessibility, visit emittheatre.org/accessibility.



Emit Theatre is dedicated to inclusive learning through the arts, placing artists and audiences side by side to provide one-of-a-kind opportunities for wonder and discovery. Emit is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit interactive educational theatre company committed to sharing high-quality arts experiences with diverse young audiences in non-traditional settings and unique, ADA compliant spaces. By crafting portable productions lifted from Shakespearean texts as well as innovative new works, we invite each audience member to approach our immersive productions from their own curiosity. https://www.emittheatre.org





