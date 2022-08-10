Emily Bice's BEFORE THE FLOOD To Debut At The Chain Theatre in September

Emily Bice's new play before the flood will run at the Chain Theatre Main Stage from September 8th-18th.

A family dramedy inspired by ~actual~ Biblical events, Emily Bice's before the flood is a contemporary reimagining of the night Noah told his family that a flood was coming, and that they were the only ones being saved. But what about the ones left behind? Brimming with humor and poignancy, this play turns the story of Noah's Ark into a full-hearted, feminist exploration of what we owe to each other - and to our planet - in times of crisis.

Directed by Nina Goodheart, before the flood features Jeb Brown* (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Ken Wulf Clark* (Jagged Little Pill), Mia Fowler, Kendra Holloway*, Erinn Holmes* (Fleischman Is In Trouble), Annamarie Kasper (Good Trouble), Spencer Lutvak, Kate Margalite*, Gilberto Saenz, Evie Schuckman, and Subin Kara Ahn.

before the flood is produced by Nina Goodheart and co-produced by Kyra Calaway Swanson, in association with Topcat LLC. The production features scenic design by Ryan Goff, costume design by Saawan Tiwari, lighting design by Charlotte McPherson, and original music and lyrics by Noah Kieserman. It will be stage managed by C. Lee, with assistant stage management by Vita Muccia. Subin Kara Ahn will assistant direct.

As proud members of the Broadway Green Alliance, the before the flood team is committed to promoting and enacting sustainable and climate-positive practices throughout the run of the show. The team looks to inspire a positive impact both on and off the stage.

Tickets are available at www.beforethefloodplay.com.

before the flood will be presented as an Equity Showcase (Approval Pending) at the Chain Theatre, 312 W. 36th Street, 3rd floor. *Denotes member of Actor's Equity.