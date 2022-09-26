Emerging Artists Theatre To Present A Staged Reading Of Andrew Martini's THE HIGH PRIESTESS at TADA Theatre

Emerging Artists Theatre will present THE HIGH PRIESTESS, written by Andrew Martini and directed by Rachel B. Karp. The staged reading is part of the 2022 New Work Series. Performance takes place at TADA Theatre in Manhattan on Tuesday, October 18th at 7pm.

On the eve of Claudia Holcomb's sixtieth birthday, her estranged daughter returns home, bringing sinister memories from the past. As the Holcomb family unearths these haunting truths, new revelations threaten to tear apart an already fractured family. Claudia, who believes that her daughter has the power to heal her, must begin to question her faith in the mysterious forces of the universe.

The cast features Mel Gonzales, Khandis Merritt, Deborah Offner*, Hayley Jo Pellis, Peter Quinones, and Ziggy Schulting.

*Equity member appearing with permission of Actors' Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this production

Tickets are $20 and are available at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5545232. Performances take place at TADA Theater, 15 West 28th Street (between Broadway and 5th Avenue), 2nd Floor (elevator accessible), New York, NY 10001. Subways: N/R/1/2 to 28th Street, B/D/F/W to 34th Street.

Emerging Artists Theatre's New Works Series began in 2006 and focuses on new works, new talents, and new voices. Since its inception, numerous musicals, plays, solo-shows and dance pieces that were workshopped at the series have gone on to have full productions at the top festivals,Off-Broadway, as well as National and International productions. www.emergingartiststheatre.org

Andrew Martini is a Brooklyn-based playwright originally from New Jersey. Andrew was a semi-finalist in the 2022 Garry Marshall Theatre New Works Festival and Landing Theatre Company's 2021 New American Voices Playwriting Festival. "The High Priestess" was produced by Permafrost Theatre Collective for three, live performances that were virtually streamed to audiences in June 2021. Andrew's work has also been developed at The Chain Theatre and The Orchard Project in New York. Andrew is a proud member of The Dramatists Guild.