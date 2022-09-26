Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Emerging Artists Theatre To Present A Staged Reading Of Andrew Martini's THE HIGH PRIESTESS at TADA Theatre

The cast features Mel Gonzales, Khandis Merritt, Deborah Offner*, Hayley Jo Pellis, Peter Quinones, and Ziggy Schulting.

Register for Off-Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 26, 2022  

Emerging Artists Theatre To Present A Staged Reading Of Andrew Martini's THE HIGH PRIESTESS at TADA Theatre

Emerging Artists Theatre will present THE HIGH PRIESTESS, written by Andrew Martini and directed by Rachel B. Karp. The staged reading is part of the 2022 New Work Series. Performance takes place at TADA Theatre in Manhattan on Tuesday, October 18th at 7pm.

On the eve of Claudia Holcomb's sixtieth birthday, her estranged daughter returns home, bringing sinister memories from the past. As the Holcomb family unearths these haunting truths, new revelations threaten to tear apart an already fractured family. Claudia, who believes that her daughter has the power to heal her, must begin to question her faith in the mysterious forces of the universe.

The cast features Mel Gonzales, Khandis Merritt, Deborah Offner*, Hayley Jo Pellis, Peter Quinones, and Ziggy Schulting.

*Equity member appearing with permission of Actors' Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this production

Tickets are $20 and are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199183®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brownpapertickets.com%2Fevent%2F5545232?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Performances take place at TADA Theater, 15 West 28th Street (between Broadway and 5th Avenue), 2nd Floor (elevator accessible), New York, NY 10001. Subways: N/R/1/2 to 28th Street, B/D/F/W to 34th Street.

Emerging Artists Theatre's New Works Series began in 2006 and focuses on new works, new talents, and new voices. Since its inception, numerous musicals, plays, solo-shows and dance pieces that were workshopped at the series have gone on to have full productions at the top festivals,Off-Broadway, as well as National and International productions. www.emergingartiststheatre.org

Andrew Martini is a Brooklyn-based playwright originally from New Jersey. Andrew was a semi-finalist in the 2022 Garry Marshall Theatre New Works Festival and Landing Theatre Company's 2021 New American Voices Playwriting Festival. "The High Priestess" was produced by Permafrost Theatre Collective for three, live performances that were virtually streamed to audiences in June 2021. Andrew's work has also been developed at The Chain Theatre and The Orchard Project in New York. Andrew is a proud member of The Dramatists Guild.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Cynthia Yiru Hu to Star in WOULD YOU SET THE TABLE IF I ASKED YOU TO at The TankCynthia Yiru Hu to Star in WOULD YOU SET THE TABLE IF I ASKED YOU TO at The Tank
September 25, 2022

Cynthia Yiru Hu will star in new play WOULD YOU SET THE TABLE IF I ASKED YOU TO by Hillary Gao at The Tank in New York City. The performance will be Sunday, September 25th at 2pm.
Photos: First Look at Burning House's CHERRY JAM At IRT TheatrePhotos: First Look at Burning House's CHERRY JAM At IRT Theatre
September 24, 2022

Production photos have been released for Burning House's upcoming production of 'Cherry Jam,' a play on Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard. This new adaptation features 6 actors and runs a swift 85 minutes - it's kind of like Chekhov, but not.
IRT to Present Workshop Production of YOU DON'T HAVE TO DO ANYTHING in OctoberIRT to Present Workshop Production of YOU DON'T HAVE TO DO ANYTHING in October
September 24, 2022

IRT Theater will present a workshop production of you don't have to do anything, a new play by Ryan Drake, directed by Ryan Dobrin, as a part of their 3B Development Series from October 13-16.
Cast Announced for OTHER PEOPLE'S DEAD DADS Industry ReadingCast Announced for OTHER PEOPLE'S DEAD DADS Industry Reading
September 23, 2022

A presentation of the 29 hour reading for a brand new play, Other People's Dead Dads by Jacob Wasson, will be held at Pearl 500 Studios at 1:00pm on October 3, 2022. The reading is directed by Cameron King and is Produced by ZJB Productions.
MaryElizabeth Barrett's I BABYSAT JESUS To Be Presented As Part of United Solo Festival 2022MaryElizabeth Barrett's I BABYSAT JESUS To Be Presented As Part of United Solo Festival 2022
September 23, 2022

MaryElizabeth Barrett's I Babysat Jesus debuts United Solo Theater Festival on October 5th at Theater Row, NYC.