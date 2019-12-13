Emerging Artists Theatre Now Accepting Submissions For Spring NEW WORK SERIES

Emerging Artists Theatre (EAT) is seeking submissions of new material that is ready to be in front of an audience for their Spring New Work Series (NWS) which runs April 20 through May 11 at TADA Theater in midtown.

Submissions in cabaret, dance, short plays, solo performance, puppetry, short and long musicals as well as the new category "subway musicians", are now being accepted. The deadline for submissions is December 31, 2019. There are no submission or festival fees.

NWS is a bi-annual three-week developmental series that provides artists of different disciplines the opportunity to present one night of a "work in progress" with audience feedback. Since its inception in 2006, successful FringeNYC, NYMF, Edinburgh Fringe, and Off-Broadway shows have been born out of this series. Artistic Director Paul Adams and company members Andrea Alton, Scott Klavan and Vanessa Shealy serve as curators for the series.

More information can be found at www.newworkseries.com. Application and submission guidelines are available at www.newworkseries.com/submissions.

Emerging Artists Theatre provides;

· A 99-seat off-Broadway theater in the heart of Manhattan

· After artist minimum is met artists received 50% of the box office

· Professional stage manager and assistant stage manager

· Piano and music stands

· Ticketing services

· Box office and house management

· A projector for those shows using projections

· Two dressing rooms

· Curated talkback (where you decide what feedback you need)

· Safe and supportive environment

· Nice, friendly staff

· Simple set pieces available (blocks, tables, chairs)

· One technical rehearsal

· Rep light plot and sound system

· Large banners of the series show's in lobby

· Full color program brochures





