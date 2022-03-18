Emerging Artists Theatre Announces Line-up For Week Two Of The NEW WORK SERIES

Emerging Artists Theatre has announced the line-up for the second week of their bi-annual New Work Series. The three-week festival runs March 21 to April 10 and showcases new musicals, dance pieces, solo shows and plays. Over 50 productions will be presented.

All the productions are in various stages of development with some shows presenting a staged reading while other productions will present a more fully realized off book production. Each show is followed by a talkback where the artists get feedback from the audience.

Tickets range between $20 - $25 and are available at www.emergingartiststheatre.org. All performances take place at TADA Theater, 15 West 28th Street (between Broadway and 5th Avenue), 2nd Floor (elevator accessible), New York, NY 10001. Subways: N/R/1/2 to 28th Street, B/D/F/W to 34th Street.

WEEK TWO

Monday, March 28 at 7pm

A Stormy Night: Scenes and Songs (musical)

Written/Created by Ashley P. DiLorenzo and Mateo Lizcano -Directed in collaboration with Tabitha Setari

During the early stages of the ongoing pandemic, two teenagers set out to write an original musical. In the months that followed, "A Stormy Night" was born..

Tuesday, March 29 at 7pm

The Butterfly Love (dance)

Choreographed by Emma Wang

"The Butterfly Love" is an ancient Chinese story of a pair of lovers who would rather die than to live apart. This dance performance is a musical and symbolic retelling of this beautiful legend..

Evolution of a Real New Yorker (solo show)

Written and performed by Rob Bronstein

Is it possible to define a real New Yorker? Maybe...

Thursday, March 31 at 7pm

A Hundred Dollar Bill (solo show)

Written & performed by M. Can Yasar - Directed by Coleman Ray Clark

A multicultural story of a Turkish man rummaging for truth and searching for his name.

Friday, April 1 at 7pm

Copy and Paste (short play)

Written by Matthew J. Kaplan - Directed by Mary Lauren

Annabelle is lonely and can no longer carry the grief left behind by her late husband. She persuades Skip, the mailman, to stay for a cup of coffee.

Look Up to the Sky (dance)

Choreographed and performed by Miranda Stuck

This solo dance is an expression of expanding one's personal narrative, for the moments and years that cause us to fully change who we are, sometimes unrecognizably.

Cracks (solo show)

Written and performed by Sarah Alice Shull - Directed by Erin Reynolds

Sarah Alice Shull explores what it means to be messed up or broken as a member of the Catholic Church in Kentucky during 2007.

and sometimes i wish (dance)

Choreographed and directed by Garet Wierdsma

This piece is a depiction of freedom and captivity, where no matter how far you run, you can never truly escape yourself.

Friday, April 1 at 9pm

Mariposa (dance)

Choreographed by Caleb Patterson - Original song by Johnny Butler

Waiting for sensation to pass through my metal, hollow suit.

someday my pain... (dance)

Choreographed by Michaella Barron - Performed by Gabrielle DiNizo and Julia Foti

"someday my pain..." explores the give and take exchanges within relationships.

MURMUR (dance)

By KAFRA Collective

MURMUR is an exploration of the concept of love and how it is expressed through its multiple facets, in a time when it seems to be the only thing that can keep us alive.

Saturday, April 2 at 7pm

Noise (musical)

Book, music and lyrics by Rachel Covey - Directed by Jessica Slaght

"Noise" is a contemporary musical about the human instinct to assign reason to the unpredictable, and the ways we can be blinded by our ghosts.

Saturday, April 2 at 9pm

Cheerleader (solo show)

Written and performed by Tasha Partee - Directed by Alice Jankell

When Tasha finally made the Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders in 2006, she didn't expect to meet the kinds of women who go into cheerleading - doctors, lawyers, engineers, educators, mothers - or how much the experience would change her.

How Far We Go (dance)

Company Chutzpah Dance - Choreographed by Erica Isakower

This dance piece abstractly explores relationships within a community versus an outsider through a cosmic lens.

Sunday, April 3 at 2pm

Sharing Silence (solo show)

Written by Megan Lohne - Directed by Brittany Mills - Performed by Zoe Anastassiou

Emerson leaves a silent retreat in hopes of returning to her previous life of work and personal success, only to find the nation in crisis following the onset of the pandemic.

Formula (dance)

Company Animus Movement - Choreographed by Larah Pamplin

A short performance about two dark sides of a person's personality fighting with the part they want to show the world. A struggle between internal emotions and external perceptions.

Sunday, April 3 at 5pm

The Great Divide (solo show)

Written and performed by Amy Crossman - Directed by Stephanie Machado

A comedic exploration of what it takes to love, leave, and choose life in the face of loss.

Emerging Artists Theatre's New Works Series began in 2006 and focuses on new works, new talents, and new voices. Since its inception, numerous musicals, plays, solo-shows and dance pieces that were workshopped at the series have gone on to have full productions at the Edinburgh Fringe, NYMF, FringeNYC & Encores, Off-Broadway, as well as National and International productions. The festival is curated by Paul Adams, Andrea Alton and Vanessa Shealy.

In accordance with the CDC and the City of New York, to attend a performance at the New Work Series, audience members and performers must be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine and must show proof of vaccination along with a valid ID at their time of entry into the theater. Masks are required for audience members while in the theater.