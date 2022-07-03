Emergent Theatreworks, New York City's Newest Non-Profit, Announces THE CLOCKMAKER'S DAUGHTER

Emergent TheatreWorks, NYC's newest non-profit theatre company, will be making a bang with their inaugural production, bringing Webborn and Finn's new musical The Clockmaker's Daughter to the United States for the first time. For a limited engagement running from August 4-6, 2022, The Clockmaker's Daughter will be playing in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District at the Sonnet Theater (358 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036). In its first production, Artistic Director Joey DeMita helms the poignant tale of loss, grief, hope, and the fear of what is different.

"When I first heard the original studio cast recording of "The Clockmaker's Daughter" I was immediately hooked on the contemporary score, the clever lyrics and the original story," said DeMita. "It was very refreshing to come across a completely original musical that was written with such care and craftsmanship. I knew instantly it was the show I wanted to direct as Emergent TheatreWorks's inaugural production."

Distraught after the untimely death of his daughter, Abraham Reed sets about capturing her image in clockwork, building a young girl so unquestionably real that even he is unable to fathom her making. However, upon winding her, Abraham realizes he has created something more than a machine. Terrified of being discovered, Abraham gives Constance one rule; to remain hidden from the outside world. But the young creation, full of child-like curiosity and frustrated with her limited existence, quickly forms other plans. The story unfolds as the sleepy town of Spindlewood, unaware of Constance's secret, accepts her and welcomes her. However, when the truth is discovered, the town has to reckon with whether they can look past Constance's differences and see her for who she really is.

Featured cast members include: Carla Mongado as Constance; Bryan Douglas as Abraham Reed; Jake Zeff as Will; Gabriella Carnucci as Amelia; Stefan Schallack as Henry; and Jenna Paulus as Ma' Riley. The rest of the cast features Lauren Brown, Danielle Flood, Caitlyn Freeman, Michael Lacey, Kaleb Sells, and Aseem Shukla.

Performance Schedule: Thurs August 4, 7:30 PM; Fri August 5, 7:30 PM; Sat August 6, 2:00 PM; Sat August 6, 7:30 PM.

General admission adult tickets are $50. To purchase, visit www.emergenttheatrenyc.org.