Elena Pinderhughes to Headline Vermont Jazz Center Emerging Artist Festival

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Now in its ninth year, the Emerging Artist Festival will take place November 6 and 7th, 2026. ​The Headliner for this festival is Elena Pinderhughes​, who will be joined by keyboardist/pianist Michael Aaberg, bassist Parker McCallister, and drummer Justin Tyson.



Fundamental to the VJC's Emerging Artist Festival's mission is participation by local student groups who will perform during Friday's Gallery Walk at 118 Elliot Street Gallery from 5:00-8:00 PM on November 6th and at the Vermont Jazz Center during the day on Saturday, November 7th, from 11:00 AM-4:00 PM.



Youth Ensemble Performances:



Friday, November 6 at 118 Elliot St. Gallery starting at 5:00 PM

VJC Youth Ensembles (2 groups)

Academy at Charlotte

Northfield Mt. Hermon Honors Jazz Combo

Amherst College Vega Ensemble

Keene State College Jazz Combo

Pioneer Valley Performing Artist Jazz and Blues Ensemble



Saturday, November 7 at the Vermont Jazz Center starting at 11:00 AM

Northfield Mt. Hermon Jazz Ensemble

Emily Margaret and Archer Parks Duo

Amherst College Sirius Ensemble

UMass Amherst (2 groups)

BUHS Madrigals

BUHS Jazz Band



A livestreamed and in-person clinic with Elena Pinderhughes will take place from 4:00-5:00 PM, followed by the headliner concert at 7:30 PM.



All Friday and Saturday daytime activities for the EAF are free and open to the public, donations are appreciated. Pinderhughes' concert at the VJC's performance space is a ticketed event.



Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 07 Hrs 53 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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