Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Elena Pinderhughes to Headline Vermont Jazz Center Emerging Artist Festival
Pinderhughes, who will be joined by keyboardist/pianist Michael Aaberg, bassist Parker McCallister, and drummer Justin Tyson.
Now in its ninth year, the Emerging Artist Festival will take place November 6 and 7th, 2026. The Headliner for this festival is Elena Pinderhughes, who will be joined by keyboardist/pianist Michael Aaberg, bassist Parker McCallister, and drummer Justin Tyson.
Fundamental to the VJC's Emerging Artist Festival's mission is participation by local student groups who will perform during Friday's Gallery Walk at 118 Elliot Street Gallery from 5:00-8:00 PM on November 6th and at the Vermont Jazz Center during the day on Saturday, November 7th, from 11:00 AM-4:00 PM.
Youth Ensemble Performances:
Friday, November 6 at 118 Elliot St. Gallery starting at 5:00 PM
VJC Youth Ensembles (2 groups)
Academy at Charlotte
Northfield Mt. Hermon Honors Jazz Combo
Amherst College Vega Ensemble
Keene State College Jazz Combo
Pioneer Valley Performing Artist Jazz and Blues Ensemble
Saturday, November 7 at the Vermont Jazz Center starting at 11:00 AM
Northfield Mt. Hermon Jazz Ensemble
Emily Margaret and Archer Parks Duo
Amherst College Sirius Ensemble
UMass Amherst (2 groups)
BUHS Madrigals
BUHS Jazz Band
A livestreamed and in-person clinic with Elena Pinderhughes will take place from 4:00-5:00 PM, followed by the headliner concert at 7:30 PM.
All Friday and Saturday daytime activities for the EAF are free and open to the public, donations are appreciated. Pinderhughes' concert at the VJC's performance space is a ticketed event.
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