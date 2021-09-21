Ego Actus presents Almost 13 written and performed by Joan Kane, directed by Bruce A! Kraemer.

The show will be live and in person at the Episcopal Actors Guild at 1 East 29th St, NYC 10016

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday October 14, 15 & 16 at 7:30pm and on Sunday the 17th at 4:30.

These are the memories of a young girl's hot, sweaty summer in Brooklyn. Can she survive being caught between a disintegrating family at home and racial violence on the streets? All she wants to do is jump in the waves at Coney Island and see the fireworks. This play was originally written at the LaMaMa playwriting symposium in Umbria, Italy. An earlier version of this show sold out $50.00 tickets in the 2019 Untied Solo Festival. Now only $20.00 on EventBrite.com

Everyone entering Episcopal Actors Guild must be FULLY vaccinated, provide in-person proof of vaccination, and, per CDC guidelines for areas of high transmission, wear a mask while in the space.