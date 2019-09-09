Edgerton Foundation New Play Awards Announce Second Round Of 2019 Recipients

Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national organization for theatre, announces the recipients of the second round of the 2019 Edgerton Foundation New Play Awards. The awards, totaling $583,000, allow 15 productions extra time for the development and rehearsal of new plays with the entire creative team, hoping to extend the life of the world premiere play after its first run.

Over the last 13 years, the Edgerton Foundation has awarded over $12,898,000 to 421 productions, enabling many plays to schedule subsequent productions following their world premieres. Thirty-six have made it to Broadway, including: Curtains, 13, Next to Normal, 33 Variations, In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play), Time Stands Still, Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, A Free Man of Color, Good People, Chinglish, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Bronx Bombers, Casa Valentina, Outside Mullingar, All the Way, Eclipsed, Bright Star, Hamilton, The Columnist, In Transit, A Doll's House Part 2, Indecent, Dear Evan Hansen, Oslo, Escape to Margaritaville, The Prom, JUNK: The Golden Age of Debt, SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical, Head Over Heels, Jagged Little Pill, Diana, Grand Horizons, Girl from the North Country, The Great Society, and Sound Inside. Sixteen plays were nominated for Tony Awards, with All the Way, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, and Oslo winning the best play or musical awards. Ten plays were nominated for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, with wins for Cost of Living (2018), Hamilton (2016), The Flick (2014), Water by the Spoonful (2012), and Next to Normal (2010).

"The second round of 2019 Edgerton Foundation New Play Awards manifests the diverse vitality of new play development in the U.S. and beyond," said Teresa Eyring, executive director, TCG. "With the longer rehearsal processes made possible by the Foundation's support, these world premiere productions are more likely to reach their full potential and go on to many subsequent productions."

The second round of the 2019 Edgerton Foundation New Play Awards were presented to:

by Sharyn Rothstein

at Arena Stage

by Bonnie Metzgar

at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

by Samuel D. Hunter

at Lincoln Center Theater

by Ricardo Pérez González

at Long Wharf Theatre

by Richard Greenberg

at Manhattan Theatre Club

by Emily Feldman

at Manhattan Theatre Club

by Lucy Kirkwood

at National Theatre

by Lucy Prebble

based on the book by Luke Harding

at The Old Vic

by Dominique Morisseau

at Oregon Shakespeare Festival

by Jessica Blank & Erik Jensen

at The Public Theater



by Erika Dickerson-Despenza

at The Public Theater

by Al Smith

at Royal Court Theatre

by Will Eno

at Second Stage Theater

by Angelica Chéri & Ross Baum

book & lyrics by Angelica Chéri

music by Ross Baum

at Signature Theatre, VA

by Katori Hall

at Signature Theatre, NY

"The Edgerton New Play Award allows for two weeks of preview performances and daytime rehearsals for Right to be Forgotten, rather than Arena Stage's usual one week," said Molly Smith, artistic director, Arena Stage. "For new plays, these additional previews and rehearsals are critically important, allowing the creative team to make adjustments in response to audiences. By more than doubling this working time, all elements - script, design, performance, etc. - are ultimately so much more refined, allowing the production to be the best version of itself."

"Greater Clements requires a two-story set and director Davis McCallum has expressed his interest in staging the play in the round," said André Bishop, producing artistic director, Lincoln Center Theater. "These factors are likely going to result in a protracted tech-rehearsal period to ensure that the actors are given ample time to become acclimated to the set and the audience configuration. An additional week in the rehearsal room before the company moves onto the stage is going to be extremely helpful."

The Edgerton Foundation New Plays Program, directed by Brad and Louise Edgerton, was piloted in 2006 with Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles by offering two musicals in development an extended rehearsal period for the entire creative team, including the playwrights. The Edgertons launched the program nationally in 2007 and have supported 421 plays to date at over 50 different Art Theatres across the country.

Theatre Communications Group (TCG) exists to strengthen, nurture, and promote professional theatre in the U.S. and globally. Since its founding in 1961, TCG's constituency has grown from a handful of groundbreaking theatres to over 700 Member Theatres and affiliate organizations and nearly 10,000 Individual Members.





