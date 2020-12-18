Eden Theater Company To Present THE KITCHEN PLAYS

Eden Theater Company will present three new one-act plays set in the kitchen, written by emerging NYC playwrights and created specifically for Zoom. Livestreamed performances will be on Friday February 5 at 8pm, Thursday, February 11 at 8pm, Friday, February 12 at 8pm Friday, February 19 at 8pm, and Saturday, February 20 at 8pm. Tickets ($10) are available for advance purchase at www.eventbrite.com/e/the-kitchen-plays-tickets-132670766835. The performance will run approximately 50 minutes, with no intermission.

The Kitchen Plays are three new works from emerging NYC theater artists and the final installment of Eden Theater Company's four-part series, The Room Plays. The kitchen is the center of our day's beginnings and ends, it is the heart and hearth of our home. But in times of isolation, upheaval and uncertainty, what happens to the hearth? This sanctuary can become a place to escape, to confront, to create, to celebrate, or a place to grieve our current moment. Three playwrights, three directors and six actors explore how the kitchen's physical space echoes the spiritual - emotional - psychological moment we find ourselves in.

Presented on Zoom, our use of technology continues ETC's mission of developing original work and dismantling the idea of otherness. We are motivated by collaborative storytelling and the quest to give voice to our community during our time apart. All of the plays will be performed in real time, live from the different kitchens of our artists.

Ginger Bug

Written by Jake Brasch

Both weary and wary, Perry, a hairy failry, has distracted himself through 2020 with lessons from Guy Fieri and Mary Berry. Perry has been cooking and baking...a lot. He cannot stop. What began as a healthy pastime, has become an obsession. When Perry is confronted about his habits in the kitchen, the truth finally comes out.

Jake Brasch (Playwright) is a Playwright + Composer + Pianist + Performer + Clown + Baker. He's a proud member of Ensemble Studio Theatre's Youngblood, The Farm Theater's Development Workshop and the LAByrinth 2020 Intensive Ensemble. His writing has been developed by Ensemble Studio Theater, Farm Theater, Eden Theater Company, The Tank, Dixon Place, Curious Theatre Company, and DSA at the Edinburgh Fringe, and is currently under commission from the EST/Sloan Project. BFA: NYU Tisch.

Passion Project

Written by Cassandra Paras

Sophie meets Larry at his job to rehearse for an audition scene. As the night unfolds their project helps them both find their passion for progress.

Cassandra Paras (Playwright) is an NYC based writer, director and actor who performs regularly in both theatre and film. As Co-Artistic Director of Eden Theater Company, Cassandra curates the FlipSide performance series, and has written and performed in ETC's DAEVA, Monogamous Animals, and the mainstage production of Brennan Vickery's Scrambled Porn last season. She's worked on many Off-Broadway shows with a variety of theatre companies such as The Brick, Vertigo Theatre, and the critically acclaimed The Amoralists.

For the Family

Written by Madison Harrison

Tara prepares to host her estranged parents for Thanksgiving against her better judgement.

Madison Harrison (Playwright) is an NYC-based writer and actor who co-wrote and acted in the film As You Are, which won a special jury prize at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival, and also worked on the short film As A Friend (2014). BA SUNY Plattsburgh - Creative Writing and Political Science.

Eden Theater Company seeks to produce ambitious original plays of broadly diverse storytelling exploring the limits we set and impose on ourselves, each other and our society. Storytelling (or stories) should not be bound by convention. By fostering a collective of multi-generational, multi-disciplinary, diverse innovators on zoom we hope to bridge the gap between artists and audiences of different ages, experiences, and beliefs, while inspiring a more authentic awareness and deeper understanding of the world we inhabit, our role in the world, and the impact of our decisions. www.edentheater.org