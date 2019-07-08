Eden Theater Company Presents FLIPSIDE At The Flea Theatre

Jul. 8, 2019  

Eden Theater Company presents Sunday, July 14th the one-night production of FlipSide created by Cassandra Paras and directed by Drew Bierut. The piece reinvents speeches from both theater and film and stripping away all the rules, each actor reimagines the text to create a narrative that completely transforms into something deeper in the imagination. What is created is a narrative connecting each speech in a pinwheel, while also juxtaposing each narrative against another.

8 Actors.

8 Monologues.

Two stages.

Connecting familiar texts into a wild narrative.

If you think you know what you're getting when you walk into this show, prepare to upend your expectations.

FlipSide brings together a collective of multi-disciplinary artists and innovators exploring the complexities of obsession, lack of ownership, control and agency. The performers include Alia Guidry, Byron Anthony, Cassandra Paras, Ken Glauber, Lana Boy, Matt Pilieci, Renita Lewis, and Vanessa Vache. Their expert performances expert help to foster a collaboration between artists and the audience.

Eden Theater Company (ETC) run by Artistic Directors Diane Davis Steiker and Cassandra Paras, brings original experimental theater to New York City stages. You can learn more about Eden Theater Company at edentheater.org.

FlipSide runs one night on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Single tickets are $15.00 with free drink, and are on-sale now at http://theflea.org/shows/flipside/ and also in person at The Flea Theater, 20 Thomas Street, NYC.



