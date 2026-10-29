Eddie Grey's CIRC to Return for Encore Engagement at The Tank

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Eddie Grey's CIRC, directed by Emilio Ramos, will have an encore engagement after an overwhelmingly positive response as part of the Australian Theatre Festival, at The Tank (312 W 36th St). Performances run December 1-7.



When an eighteen-year-old boy undergoes an elective circumcision, he's confronted with his soon-to-be-excised body part in human form, demanding answers. What follows is an exploration of Australian queerness, wherein the boy is thrust back into his seminal sexuality-forming memories in order to provide an answer, so that he can wake up from this nightmare.

The production stars writer Eddie Grey* (Broadway: The Book of Mormon, Harmony; Australia: Wicked, Legally Blonde, Spring Awakening. Off-Broadway: Harmony. U.S. tour: The Book of Mormon) as Luke, and ​ JD Martin* (Film/TV: Seneca, Manifest, Bull) as Foreskin.

The production features costume design by Michelle Ridley and sound design by Germán Martínez. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR. Marketing Director is Chad Burris, and the Social Media Manager is Matthew Mucha.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 14 Hrs 26 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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