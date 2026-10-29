 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Eddie Grey's CIRC to Return for Encore Engagement at The Tank

The production stars Eddie Grey and JD Martin, with costume design by Michelle Ridley and sound design by Germán Martínez.

By:
Eddie Grey's CIRC to Return for Encore Engagement at The Tank

Eddie Grey's CIRC, directed by Emilio Ramos, will have an encore engagement after an overwhelmingly positive response as part of the Australian Theatre Festival, at The Tank (312 W 36th St). Performances run December 1-7. 

When an eighteen-year-old boy undergoes an elective circumcision, he's confronted with his soon-to-be-excised body part in human form, demanding answers. What follows is an exploration of Australian queerness, wherein the boy is thrust back into his seminal sexuality-forming memories in order to provide an answer, so that he can wake up from this nightmare.

The production stars writer Eddie Grey* (Broadway: The Book of Mormon, Harmony; Australia: Wicked, Legally Blonde, Spring Awakening. Off-Broadway: Harmony. U.S. tour: The Book of Mormon) as Luke, and ​ JD Martin* (Film/TV: Seneca, Manifest, Bull) as Foreskin.

The production features costume design by Michelle Ridley and sound design by Germán Martínez. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR. Marketing Director is Chad Burris, and the Social Media Manager is Matthew Mucha.

Eddie Grey's CIRC to Return for Encore Engagement at The Tank Image

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on The Tank
Upcoming Shows
My Mobster
My Mobster
11/1 - 11/23/2026
SCAPE
SCAPE
11/4 - 11/7/2026
Recent Articles
TOP OF THE MORNIN' to Open at The Tank
TOP OF THE MORNIN' to Open at The Tank
10/28/2026
MARSHLIGHT to Hold Staged Reading at The Tank
MARSHLIGHT to Hold Staged Reading at The Tank
10/21/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS

Trump and Melania in Off-Off-Broadway Trump and Melania
american theatre of Actors (10/28-11/01)
Allanah's final presentation in Off-Off-Broadway Allanah's final presentation
Under St Marks (10/30-10/30)
Broadway Magic Hour in Off-Off-Broadway Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
Curtains in Off-Off-Broadway Curtains
Theatre at St. Jean's (11/06-11/14) VIDEOS
Finishing School in Off-Off-Broadway Finishing School
Hampton Theatre Company (10/15-11/01)
Frankenstein in Off-Off-Broadway Frankenstein
Manes Studio Theatre of Long Island (10/09-10/31) PHOTOS
Kate, Allie and the '86 Mets in Off-Off-Broadway Kate, Allie and the '86 Mets
Asylum (11/05-11/10)
No nos merecemos soñar in Off-Off-Broadway No nos merecemos soñar
Teatro LATEA (10/28-10/30)
Professor Lammergeier's Evening of Poe's Poetry & Prose in Off-Off-Broadway Professor Lammergeier's Evening of Poe's Poetry & Prose
Stag & Lion Theatre (10/31-11/01)
The Improvised Play in Off-Off-Broadway The Improvised Play
The Upright Citizens Brigade (11/01-11/15) PHOTOS
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets