Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Eddie Grey's CIRC to Return for Encore Engagement at The Tank
The production stars Eddie Grey and JD Martin, with costume design by Michelle Ridley and sound design by Germán Martínez.
Eddie Grey's CIRC, directed by Emilio Ramos, will have an encore engagement after an overwhelmingly positive response as part of the Australian Theatre Festival, at The Tank (312 W 36th St). Performances run December 1-7.
When an eighteen-year-old boy undergoes an elective circumcision, he's confronted with his soon-to-be-excised body part in human form, demanding answers. What follows is an exploration of Australian queerness, wherein the boy is thrust back into his seminal sexuality-forming memories in order to provide an answer, so that he can wake up from this nightmare.
The production stars writer Eddie Grey* (Broadway: The Book of Mormon, Harmony; Australia: Wicked, Legally Blonde, Spring Awakening. Off-Broadway: Harmony. U.S. tour: The Book of Mormon) as Luke, and JD Martin* (Film/TV: Seneca, Manifest, Bull) as Foreskin.
The production features costume design by Michelle Ridley and sound design by Germán Martínez. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR. Marketing Director is Chad Burris, and the Social Media Manager is Matthew Mucha.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Trump and Melania
american theatre of Actors (10/28-11/01)
|
Allanah's final presentation
Under St Marks (10/30-10/30)
|
Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
|
Curtains
Theatre at St. Jean's (11/06-11/14) VIDEOS
|
Finishing School
Hampton Theatre Company (10/15-11/01)
|
Frankenstein
Manes Studio Theatre of Long Island (10/09-10/31) PHOTOS
|
Kate, Allie and the '86 Mets
Asylum (11/05-11/10)
|
No nos merecemos soñar
Teatro LATEA (10/28-10/30)
|
Professor Lammergeier's Evening of Poe's Poetry & Prose
Stag & Lion Theatre (10/31-11/01)
|
The Improvised Play
The Upright Citizens Brigade (11/01-11/15) PHOTOS