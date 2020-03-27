Edalia Day to Release Their Shows Online

Banjo wielding, poetry-slam winning trans warrior Edalia Day was on tour in 2020 with their show Too Pretty To Punch, a comedy spoken word show about gender, the media and not i??tting any of the boxes, full of explosive movement, original songs and kickass video projection.

With the tour now on hiatus due to coronavirus, Edalia will be releasing a digital version of the show on their website on March 31st, which also happens to be International Transgender Day of Visibility. This will be followed by the digital release of their last show, Super Hamlet 64, on April 18th.

With the growth of social media, trans people all over the world are connecting - however, there's a huge gap in people's understanding about the issues being talked about. In Too Pretty To Punch, Edalia plays several characters, leading the audience through a mixture of comic and serious situations. They say: "I grew up in a town where if you're trans you don't speak up. You keep your head down and you keep out of sight. I wrote this show for places like that, where even just being visible is an act of rebellion."

Too Pretty To Punch is a hilarious, inspiring and uplifting 60 minute journey through everything you need to know about what it means to be trans in 21st century Britain that reminds all of us (regardless of who we are) of the power of celebrating our existence.



Inspired by i??lms like Tron, Scott Pilgrim Vs The World and Wreck it Ralph, and with references to almost every single videogame ever made, Super Hamlet 64 is fast paced retelling of Shakespeare's most famous play, full of live music, interactive video projection, 90s nostalgia and comedy songs.



Edalia is a transgender/non-binary spoken word artist, animator and theatre maker based in Norwich. Trained at Lecoq and Alra, their theatre is visually stunning, with physical comedy and a child like sense of play at the heart of everything they make.

The shows will be released on Gumroad for £2.99 each with full subtitles and audio-description available.

Too Pretty To Punch and Super Hamlet 64 will both be available to download at:



http://edaliaday.com

OR

https://gumroad.com/edaliaday









Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You