ECLECTICA, Featuring Short Plays, Dance, Music, and More, Will Premiere at Chain Theatre This Week

Ecléctica is produced by Patrick McEvoy and Melinda Matticoli and it will premiere on February 8th at 8pm.

Feb. 05, 2023  

ECLÉCTICA is produced by Patrick McEvoy and Melinda Matticoli and it will premiere on February 8th at 8pm. Performance will take place at Chain Theatre, 312 W 36th St, New York, N.Y. February. Tickets are $28.

For tickets reservations, please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2223019®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Feclectica-tickets-498488280867%3Faff%3Debdshpsearchautocomplete?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Ecléctica shows various forms of Art on stage.

ENDINGS (Short Play)

A crew on a space expedition discuss personal and scientific matters.

Written and Directed by Patrick McEvoy

Featuring: Bruna Sampaio, Trudy Knockless and Camden Schafer.

EXCERPTS FROM THE ELEMENT OF BELONGING, A SONG CYCLE (Music)

Music and Lyrics by Zoe Ray Prawda

Performed by Miranda Holiday, Jameson May, and Zoe Ray Prawda

DANCE PAINTING

Performer paints on a large board to the beat of music.

By Mindy Indy.

BLOOMING WITH POST-DRAMA

Written by Andrea Zavala and Rita Ortiz

A 15-minute play that invites us to get to know Paraguay.

Directed by Rita Ortiz; Performed by Celeste Fretes; Music: Detachment-Purahei; Audiovisual: James; Visualization by Michael;

ALASKA (Dance)

Is a reflection of celebrating yourself and living in the moment.

Featuring: Lauren Crosslin, Kyla Lanae Hull, Homeria Lubin, Christina Wesnofske, Laura Williamson.

Choreography: Melinda Matticoli

Music: "Alaska" by Maggie Rogers

Generic Cream Filled Chocolate Sandwich Cookies (And other indignities...)

Brought to you by The Apocalypse (Short Play) - It's about a collapse of a civilization and surviving in this new reality.

Written and Directed by Bryna Kearney. Featuring: Jonathan J. Sharp and Bryna Kearney.

TOMORROW WILL BE KINDER (Dance)

Perform pieces that often deal with themes of struggling mental health and the search for peace within chaos.

By Garet&Co, a contemporary dance company.

Choreographer: Garet Wierdsma

Featuring: Sami Bruce, Cassie Lorom, Eveline Vergnani and Sydney Young.

HEARTER (Short play)

There's a new hero roaming around NYC ... and his name is Hearter. A tale looking at what can accompany the everyday in NYC.

Written by Patrick McEvoy

Directed by Bryna Kearney and Patrick McEvoy

Featuring: Darius Lack, Noy Marom, Terrance Epps, Emily Talerman.




More Hot Stories For You


