ERASTES, A New Play By Andres Osorio, To Premiere At The Wild Project's Fresh Fruit Festival

ERASTES, a new play by Andres Osorio, will receive its NYC premiere production at the Wild Project as a part of All Out Arts' Fresh Fruit Festival. Performances will begin May 5th, as a part of the annual festival celebrating new LGTBTQ+ plays. ERASTES is directed by Rachel Horwitz, and produced by Joey Nasta.

In ERASTES, a student goes missing in a patch of woods by The Lake, a known cruising spot littered with the remnants of sexual encounters, ancient rituals, and mythical beasts. As a Detective searches for answers, several young men struggle to find mentorship in teachers, therapists, friends, and Greek gods. This biting dark comedy paints a heartbreaking and gripping portrait of modern gay youth, and their desperate search for mentorship and self-acceptance. ERASTES was a Semifinalist for The Playwrights Realm's Writing Fellowship, and has been presented and developed previously at the Tank, Loading Dock Theatre, and Breaking & Entering Theatre.

Performances will be Friday, May 5 at 6:30pm, Saturday, May 6 at 3pm, and Sunday, May 7 at 1pm. Tickets can be purchased here. If you're unable to attend the show, but would like to support the production, donations can be made directly to the ERASTES team via their Seed & Spark campaign.

ERASTES features Ellena Eshraghi, Mikey Fiocco, E.B. Hinnant, Christian Negron, and Vince Ryne. The production features scenic design by Nora Marlow Smith, costume design by Willa Piro, lighting design by Páraic McLean, sound design by Joe DiBernardo, and is stage managed by Emily Bubeck.

The Fresh Fruit Festival is presented by All Out Arts to celebrate the LGBTQ community's unique perspective, creativity & diversity, and to build links between the LGBTQ artistic communities, be they local or international. Established in 1991, All Out Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit devoted to bringing together the diverse artistic, organizational, political and financial resources of the LGBTQ community in order to fight intolerance. They confront homophobia through the humanizing influence of the arts, and the Fresh Fruit Festival is the primary expression of the All Out Arts mission.