END OF THE DAY, EP 1 to Be Presented by FRIGID New York at UNDER St. Marks

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FRIGID New York will present a special presentation of End of the Day, Ep 1, a new play written by Adrienne Dawes, directed by Jenny Larson-Quiñones on Wednesday, July 29 at 7:30pm at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009). Tickets ($15) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 120 minutes, with an intermission.

Survival is not guaranteed. Neither is finding a boyfriend or girlfriend after a massive extinction event. Yet British reality contestants Tud, Myleigh, and Lancelot keep trying again, failing again, failing better. Isolated from the outside world, they dance between denial and acceptance, searching for love and meaning in a pointless, absurd existence.

Inspired by Love Island UK, Sims 4, and Theatre of the Absurd, End of the Day, Ep 1 explores the anxieties of seeking love and connection in the 'coronial age.'

Cast includes Olivia Swasey, Savanna Zumbado, Dominic Raymond, and Ja'Michael De'Shawn. Produced by Heckle Her, Paper Kraine, and jkjk.

There will be an additional presentation of End of the Day, Ep 1 at Young Ethel's (506 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215) on Monday, July 27 at 6pm.

Heckle Her is a process-driven playground led by playwright and producer Adrienne Dawes. We develop original comedies for stage and screen where artists of color, femmes, and they/thems ARE the main character. We move lightly and land loudly: our play readings pop up a few times a year in dive bars, comedy schools, indie bookstores, community spaces, tiny theaters, friends' backyards, and living rooms.

jkjk is married couple Jenny Larson-Quiñones and khattieQ. They began working together in 2015 and have shared their work around the world, from Finland to Missouri. Their piece Catalina La O was the Vancouver Fringe New Play Prize Winner (2020) and has been presented at OUTsider Fest (2022 & 2023), Ars Nova's ANT Fest (2022), and Queer Arts Festival (2022). In 2021, they participated in the Canadian Digital Dramaturgy Initiative with the Playwright Theatre Centre, and in 2022 were artists in residence at the New Harmony Project. In 2023, they premiered Desperately Seeking Comfortable Shoes with Trinity St Players. In 2025, they received a Trust For Mutual Understanding grant to take their piece UNLIVED LIVES to Germany to share work at the Frankfurt Lab and TnT in Marburg. www.jkjklol.org

Paper Kraine was created in 2016 to bring together works in development, artists, and audiences in support of nonprofits. Monthly, the PK team curates a new works sample platter around a theme and donates all proceeds to a selected nonprofit. Try something new, delicious, and strange. Come for the art. Stay for the community. We encourage risk-taking, question-asking, and the development of a supportive community of artists seeing, encouraging, and challenging each other's work with the ultimate goal of enriching the artistic community through cross-pollination and meeting new people. Learn more at www.paperkraine.com.

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc

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