BRAVE SONS OF ENGLAND To Make Debut Performance

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Teatime for Mad Girls productions has announced the debut performance of their second musical, Brave Sons of England, presented in concert in a one night only event on August 22nd at 2pm, in the Under St. Marks Theatre as a part of FRIGID's ShakesPUNK festival.



Composed by Francesca Negron and Written by Ann Patricia, Brave Sons of England follows the events of Shakespeare's Richard II, Henry IV, and Henry V plays. This classic musical, whose sound calls to mind the great musicals of the 70s and 80s and the works of composers like Stephen Sondheim or Boublil and Schönberg, follows a nation through three kings and two rebellions as it grapples with the age old question: Who has the right to rule?



'It's been a joy to put a musical spin on this timeless, relevant, and deeply underrated story," says director and lyricist Ann Patricia. "From the poetic monologues of Richard II to the over the top comedy of Falstaff to the iconic St Crispian's day cry of 'We few, we happy few, we band of brothers', the music breathes new life into age old themes of family, responsibility, and community, and our stellar cast approaches these great characters with new vigor in their songs."



Tickets are $25 - Pay What You Can, available online at tickets.frigid.nyc. Streaming tickets are also available.

About FRIGID

FRIGID New York is an independent, non-profit theater company operating UNDER St Marks Theater, an off-off-Broadway venue in the East Village. We rent our space as well as co-produce there, and see a wonderfully wide range of artists come through our doors. Run by a small yet dedicated staff of artists, producers, techs, and creatives, FRIGID strives to offer our community a space in which they can make their art their way.

FRIGID New York’s mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation.

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