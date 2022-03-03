EASE OF A MURDER by Gwendolyn Fitz Opens at the TADA! Theatre

Welcome to the Roaring Twenties. You are cordially invited to spend an evening at the wealthy estate of Mr. Fox. Please dress in your finest fashion of the times, but please be careful. Not everyone is who they seem...including the host...and this show.

Winner of the "Best Show with Music" award at the 2021 Pittsburgh Fringe Festival, Ease of a Murder is a fun, classy, and entertainment-filled musical that is guaranteed to send you home humming a joyful tune! Set in the Roaring 20s and completely Ukelele-based, the show is being presented as part of the Emerging Artists Theater's Spring New Work Series this March 26th!

Written, composed, and starring New York-based musician Gwendolyn Fitz, and choreographed by Becca Bernard, the plot involves a hit for hire that is sent to a party to take out his next target, but instead falls in love with the target's daughter who is not who she seems!

For tickets, please visit: https://newworkseries.com/new_works_series/ease-of-a-murder/

Anyone who purchases a ticket before March 26th will be entered to win a FREE Kala Gold Sparkle Ukulele! Cast: Tommy: Becca Bernard Abigail Fox: Gwendolyn Fitz Daisy: Adrianna Mateo The Boss: Jake Sayraff Accompanying on Bass: Jeff Wave