Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dream Up Festival to Present STROKES OF GENIUS at Theater For The New City in September

The play about maverick women artists in the 1950's runs September 14 through the 18th.

Register for Off-Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 10, 2022  

Dream Up Festival to Present STROKES OF GENIUS at Theater For The New City in September

STROKES OF GENIUS, a new play about maverick women artists in the 1950's, will be presented as part of the Dream Up Festival, at Theater For The New City, 155 1st Ave. New York, NY; with performances on Sunday 9/11 2 p.m., Tuesday 9/13 9 p.m., Wednesday. 9/14 6:30 p.m., Thursday. 9/15 6:30 p.m., Saturday 9/17 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. Sunday 9/18 8 p.m. $18 tickets available at ci.ovationtix.com/35441/production/1133054 Box Office: 212-254-1109

The abstract expressionist painters, Lee Krasner, Elaine De Kooning, and Helen Frankenthaler were among the more prominent women in the downtown New York art scene, yet they still struggled for their work to be recognized in a male-dominated art world. "Strokes of Genius," a new play by non-binary playwright and director Prasad Paul Duffy, lets the three women artists have their due, in an intimate view into their lives.

A funny and moving portrait of these iconic artists, this pivotal play portrays their dreams and aspirations as well as their friendships and rivalries, as they fight for their rightful place alongside their more famous husbands. Lee Krasner was a painter, married to Jackson Pollock, the most famous artist of his day, whose career she helped advance, at the cost of her own. Elaine De Kooning, also a painter, was in an open marriage with Willem De Kooning, considered to be the godfather of abstract expressionism. And Helen Frankenthaler, who was dating art critic Clement Greenberg, was a painter known for developing a whole new art technique of her own.

Told in their own words, this three-character drama depicts the courage, perseverance, and creative process of these powerful women, as they prepare for the ground-breaking "9th Street Show" in Greenwich Village in 1951, an important moment in New York history when the center of Modern Art shifted from Paris to New York.

This Equity Showcase stars  Susan Hochtman,  Alyssa Simon, and Elena Zazanis, with Lighting and Sound Design by Marsh Shugart, Costume Design by Everett Clark, Prop Design by Chandra Brown, and  produced by  Prasad Paul Duffy, Sean Katz, and W. Ashwood Kavanna.

$18 tickets are available at ci.ovationtix.com/35441/production/1133054, or by calling the box office at 212-254-1109

 


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


SECRETOS to be Presented at Weathervane Theatre This WeekendSECRETOS to be Presented at Weathervane Theatre This Weekend
September 9, 2022

Out of the Box Theatrics (2022 Drama Desk nominee for Baby) and Jennifer Campos Productions in association with Weathervane Theatre will present a staged reading of SECRETOS by Alex Carrera on Sunday, September 11 at 6pm, available for in person or livestream viewing.
Irish Arts Center to Present Week-Long Residency With Indie Rock Band Pillow QueensIrish Arts Center to Present Week-Long Residency With Indie Rock Band Pillow Queens
September 9, 2022

Irish Arts Center will present a week-long residency with The Guardian’s “most exciting indie-rockers” of 2020, Pillow Queens. Stretching across multiple mediums and including some of their favorite local and international artists, Pillow Queens curate engagements including a film screening, a literary event, and two concerts.
Flux Theatre Ensemble to Present World Premiere of METRA: A CLIMATE REVOLUTION PLAY WITH SONGS at Abrons Arts CenterFlux Theatre Ensemble to Present World Premiere of METRA: A CLIMATE REVOLUTION PLAY WITH SONGS at Abrons Arts Center
September 9, 2022

Flux Theatre Ensemble will present the World Premiere of Metra: A Climate Revolution Play with Songs, a speculative mytho-musical drama written by Emily and Ned Hartford with songs by Ned Hartford, directed by Emily Hartford.
Closet Cases Returns As A Benefit For HOTLINE At The Stonewall InnCloset Cases Returns As A Benefit For HOTLINE At The Stonewall Inn
September 9, 2022

Closet Cases is returning to the stage this fall at the legendary Stonewall Inn as a benefit for the new scripted series, Hotline. Closet Cases is a cathartic storytelling show about LGBTQ+ comedians and performers telling their coming out and transitioning stories. Hotline is from a team of passionate queer black folks decide that people of transgender experience deserve more than they get in the media.
Soho Playhouse Announces Winners as Part of The International Fringe Encore SeriesSoho Playhouse Announces Winners as Part of The International Fringe Encore Series
September 9, 2022

SoHo Playhouse has announced 9 winners from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, Brighton Fringe, Cincinnati Fringe Festival, Hollywood Fringe, and Edmonton Fringe, as part of The International Fringe Encore Series.