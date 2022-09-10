Dream Up Festival to Present STROKES OF GENIUS at Theater For The New City in September

STROKES OF GENIUS, a new play about maverick women artists in the 1950's, will be presented as part of the Dream Up Festival, at Theater For The New City, 155 1st Ave. New York, NY; with performances on Sunday 9/11 2 p.m., Tuesday 9/13 9 p.m., Wednesday. 9/14 6:30 p.m., Thursday. 9/15 6:30 p.m., Saturday 9/17 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. Sunday 9/18 8 p.m. $18 tickets available at ci.ovationtix.com/35441/production/1133054 Box Office: 212-254-1109

The abstract expressionist painters, Lee Krasner, Elaine De Kooning, and Helen Frankenthaler were among the more prominent women in the downtown New York art scene, yet they still struggled for their work to be recognized in a male-dominated art world. "Strokes of Genius," a new play by non-binary playwright and director Prasad Paul Duffy, lets the three women artists have their due, in an intimate view into their lives.

A funny and moving portrait of these iconic artists, this pivotal play portrays their dreams and aspirations as well as their friendships and rivalries, as they fight for their rightful place alongside their more famous husbands. Lee Krasner was a painter, married to Jackson Pollock, the most famous artist of his day, whose career she helped advance, at the cost of her own. Elaine De Kooning, also a painter, was in an open marriage with Willem De Kooning, considered to be the godfather of abstract expressionism. And Helen Frankenthaler, who was dating art critic Clement Greenberg, was a painter known for developing a whole new art technique of her own.

Told in their own words, this three-character drama depicts the courage, perseverance, and creative process of these powerful women, as they prepare for the ground-breaking "9th Street Show" in Greenwich Village in 1951, an important moment in New York history when the center of Modern Art shifted from Paris to New York.

This Equity Showcase stars Susan Hochtman, Alyssa Simon, and Elena Zazanis, with Lighting and Sound Design by Marsh Shugart, Costume Design by Everett Clark, Prop Design by Chandra Brown, and produced by Prasad Paul Duffy, Sean Katz, and W. Ashwood Kavanna.

