Downtown Urban Arts Festival Announces 2020 Finalists
In Spring/Summer 2020, the Downtown Urban Arts Festival (DUAF) will return for its 18th annual season with Reg E. Gaines, Tony-nominated for Bring in da Noise Bring in da Funk, back as its Artistic Director. After his evaluation of scripts from a new crop of emerging playwrights from around the world, DUAF is has announced its 2020 finalists.
List
Augusto Federico Amador - Fresno
Chima Chikazunga - For Chance
Alan "Rock" WILK - Imagine Judith
J. E. Robinson - Groove
Barbara Blumenthal-Ehrlich - Still Life
LaDarrion Williams - Concrete Rose
Melissa Rose - Baggage
D. Q. Pham - Fuse
Sheila Duane - Restoration Parts
Jason Tseng - The Other Side
Fred Crecca - The Cut
Jeremy Rafal - The Boy From Bantay
SHORT
Barbara Blatner - Advances in Communication
Rollin Jewett - A Blind Date
David Beardsley - Last Gasp
Mel Nieves - Lester Collins Takes Five
Ruben Carbajal - A Craigslist Play
Ilene Starger - No Kind of Place
Marjorie Conn - Manhattan Stories: A Happy Wonderful Place
J. Lois Diamond - I Feel Good
Marcus Scott - Double Rainbow
Alano P. Baez - Soul Survivor
James Earl Hardy - A Kiss is Just Kiss
Juan Ramirez, Jr. - One Act Of Kindness
Brandice Peltier - Grocery Run
Paul K. Smith - Haunted by a Kiss
In 2001, DUAF was founded with the purpose to build a repertoire of new American theatre that echoes the true spirit of urban life and speaks to a whole new generation whole lives defy categorizing along conventional lies. That purpose has been realized many times over, as more than 100 writers have created and refined their work for the stage and thousands of inspired audience members have applauded their performances. DUAF inaugurated the festival in 2002 at HERE in SoHo to help revitalize the NYC downtown arts scene, which, at the time, was experiencing a severe downturn due to the WTC disaster. It has been recognized as one of the world's best festivals for new works and described as not only prestigious, but a slice of heaven for playwrights who want the chance to freely express themselves. (Lisa Mulcahy, Theater Festivals, Allworth Press, 2005)
