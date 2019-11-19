Downtown Urban Arts Festival Announces 2020 Finalists

In Spring/Summer 2020, the Downtown Urban Arts Festival (DUAF) will return for its 18th annual season with Reg E. Gaines, Tony-nominated for Bring in da Noise Bring in da Funk, back as its Artistic Director. After his evaluation of scripts from a new crop of emerging playwrights from around the world, DUAF is has announced its 2020 finalists.

List



Augusto Federico Amador - Fresno

Chima Chikazunga - For Chance

Alan "Rock" WILK - Imagine Judith

J. E. Robinson - Groove

Barbara Blumenthal-Ehrlich - Still Life

LaDarrion Williams - Concrete Rose

Melissa Rose - Baggage

D. Q. Pham - Fuse

Sheila Duane - Restoration Parts

Jason Tseng - The Other Side

Fred Crecca - The Cut

Jeremy Rafal - The Boy From Bantay

SHORT

Barbara Blatner - Advances in Communication

Rollin Jewett - A Blind Date

David Beardsley - Last Gasp

Mel Nieves - Lester Collins Takes Five

Ruben Carbajal - A Craigslist Play

Ilene Starger - No Kind of Place

Marjorie Conn - Manhattan Stories: A Happy Wonderful Place

J. Lois Diamond - I Feel Good

Marcus Scott - Double Rainbow

Alano P. Baez - Soul Survivor

James Earl Hardy - A Kiss is Just Kiss

Juan Ramirez, Jr. - One Act Of Kindness

Brandice Peltier - Grocery Run

Paul K. Smith - Haunted by a Kiss

In 2001, DUAF was founded with the purpose to build a repertoire of new American theatre that echoes the true spirit of urban life and speaks to a whole new generation whole lives defy categorizing along conventional lies. That purpose has been realized many times over, as more than 100 writers have created and refined their work for the stage and thousands of inspired audience members have applauded their performances. DUAF inaugurated the festival in 2002 at HERE in SoHo to help revitalize the NYC downtown arts scene, which, at the time, was experiencing a severe downturn due to the WTC disaster. It has been recognized as one of the world's best festivals for new works and described as not only prestigious, but a slice of heaven for playwrights who want the chance to freely express themselves. (Lisa Mulcahy, Theater Festivals, Allworth Press, 2005)

Visit DUAF online at http://www.duafnyc.com, https://www.facebook.com/dutfnyc, and https://twitter.com/DUAFNYC.





