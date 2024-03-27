Doug DeVita's GODDESS OF THE HUNT to be Featured At The Fresh Fruit Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Take the Myth of Diana the Huntress; Season it in an homage to Alfred Hitchcock; and add the biting wit of prolific playwright Doug DeVita and you have ... Goddess of the Hunt a featured event of the 2024 Fresh Fruit Festival MAINSTAGE New Works Festival starring Broadway veteran, Kevin Ligon

Limited Run: April 30 @ 6:30p; May 4 @ 6:30p; May 5 @ 4:15p at the WILD PROJECT, 195 E 3rd St, New York City; All seats: $23 (Single Events or Build Your Own Schedule of Shows; Ticket Available HERE.

New York's preeminent LGBTQ Arts Festival returns for another season of exciting work on stage - on film - and on the air. THE FRESH FRUIT FESTIVAL 2024 Main-Stage will premiere two dozen new works exploring the LGBTQ experience.

In Goddess of the Hunt, grieving Charlie Windsor meets gregarious Diana Black-White and they become instant friends. Did we mention Charlie is not a poor man? A detail his longtime friend, Ed thinks might be at the root of Charlie's friendship with media personality, Diana. Dark secrets, questionable loyalties, warped realities, dysfunctional family dynamics, and social media info overload are on display like fine artwork in this taught thriller that will leave you laughing ... until you scream - or is it screaming until you laugh?

Appearing as Charlie is Broadway veteran, Kevin Ligon. Kevin appeared on Broadway in Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler and as Max Bialystock in The Producers as well as star turns in On the Twentieth Century; Bullets Over Broadway; The Phantom of the Opera; Sister Act; Finian's Rainbow; Young Frankenstein; Kiss Me, Kate; 1776; The Secret Garden and Nicely Johnson in the 1992 Broadway/National Tour of Guys & Dolls.

The cast includes Mary Powelson as Diana; with Benjamin I. Cardona, Robert-Louis Maisonett, and David L. Carson

The production is directed by Rosie Corr, fresh from her position as assistant director for the recent Broadway musical, Harmony.

Playwright Doug DeVita is a 3X Fresh Fruit Award-winner (Outstanding Play & Outstanding Production) as well a winner of the the Scrap Mettle Arts Emerging Playwrights Competition. He is a 2X O'Neill Semi-Finalist; Semi-Finalist for Barrington Stage Company's Burman New Play Award, Normal Avenue's New American Play Series, and Campfire Theatre Festival; Semi-Finalist for B Street Theatre's New Comedy Festival; Semi-Finalist for Middlebury Acting Company's American Dreaming Festival; and Semi-Finalist for We Screenplay's Diverse Voices Competition. His work has been seen in New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, New Jersey, Connecticut, London, and soon-to-be Florida; and has been developed at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC; Davenport Theatrical's Writers Workshop and ESPA/Primary Stages (both in New York). A member of the Dramatists Guild, he has had work published by Next Stage Press and Smith & Kraus.

The Fresh Fruit Festival was the creation of two long established LGBT community arts groups: New Village Productions: and All Out Arts. Now the festival is presented by All Out Arts to celebrate the LGBTQ community's unique perspective, creativity & diversity - local, national, and international - and as of two years ago - on stage, on film, and on the air.