Devised Comedy Radio Play By NYC Actors Goes Global

The Pressure Players, an ensemble company founded in COVID-19 by three local actors, has just sold copies on their third continent.

Dawn of a Great Panic, a 35-minute COVID-19 adaptation of War of the Worlds by H.G. Wells is currently available for download on www.thepressureplayers.com.

"[I] want to assure everyone who will see it they are in for a huge treat! It was magnificently written, produced, and performed, and I salute the Pressure Players!" -Paul Dende, Founding Patron & Listener

Each copy sells for just $8.00, gives 85% of every sale back to the artist, and 15% of every sale to theater charities that support BIPOC, LGTBQ+, and up-and-coming theater communities selected by their patrons. This type of breakdown- it is unheard of, especially for non-union artists.

This effort to spread joy in what is an otherwise deeply depressing era for the industry is available for listeners to keep, forever, rather than be something only available for single-use. Cast members involved in the project say:

"I had the honor of working with The Pressure Players this summer on "Dawn of A Great Panic". The absolute talent in THE ROOM and the community we formed was one of the most magical experiences I've had. I cannot recommend their work enough, and if you're an actor I cannot recommend working with them enough." -Pearle Shannon, Cast Member featured as WENDY WARD, ROSIE PRICE, and DOCTOR SHIANNE SIGS

