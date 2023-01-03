Desi Waters Wins Best Actress Award at NY Theater 2022 Winterfest

Desi Waters shared the best actress award for her portrayal of abolitionist Sojourner Truth in the drama "Dust of Egypt" at the New York Theater 2022 Winterfest Awards ceremony which took place on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Teatro LATEA on Manhattan's Lower East Side.

Waters headed the seven-member cast of the production which was written by playwright Karin Abarbanel and directed by Rhonda "Passion" Hansome, in addition, the play was also nominated in the "Best Production" category and Ms. Hansome was nominated for "Best Director."

The 60-minute play illuminated the Black abolitionist and women's rights advocate's unrelenting fight to rescue her son after he is abducted and taken down South. Produced by Domani Productions, the play explored tangled race relations, the ongoing toll of injustice and one woman's courageous vision of a better future. For additional information on the production, go to: https://www.dustofegypt.com.