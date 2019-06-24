Dennis McIntyre's SPLIT SECOND to Play Six Performances in July

This taut, incendiary drama explores the emotional and societal fallout when a respected Black police officer loses his cool and in a "split second" kills a white man: a taunting, racist petty thief. Candice Tiffany Gordon (leading roles Off-Broadway; TV credits: Billions, Law & Order: Special Victim's Unit, FBI, The Get Down) is pleased to announce the limited run Equity approved Showcase of Dennis McIntyre's powerful and once controversial play Split Second, directed by Broadway actor DeMone Seraphin. Split Second will run for six performances July 17-21, 2019 at Theatre 54 @ Shetler Studios & Theatres in New York's vibrant Theatre District. General admission $40. Purchase tickets online at splitsecondplay.com/tickets.

Written in 1981 Split Second eventually became an Off-Broadway hit but only after being rejected by no fewer than 60 producers. In 1986 it was banned in southeast San Diego after the play's racially sensitive subject matter apparently offended too many people. "Split Second is not disturbing for its profanity or its exposure of a sensitive community issue about cops and citizens. It sounds a troubling warning about the explosives that may be harbored in our own minds." - The Los Angeles Times, 1986. The play explores more than social racial dynamics; Split Second dives deep into the human psyche.

DeMone Seraphin (Director) is founding artistic director of The New American Theatre Co. in New York City and "is excited to bring this incendiary and most provocative play to life." Selected directing credits include Topdog Underdog, The Exonerated, Dutchman, Joe Turner's Come and Gone, Jitney, Split Second, Endangered Species (world premiere), The Mountaintop, Runaways, Winter's Tale, Closer, Bro and Barnum. Broadway, national, and international acting credits include: Man of La Mancha, Ragtime, Miss Saigon, Rent, J.C. Superstar, Fairytale Christmas, The Gospel at Colonus, Uncle Vanya, Crowns, The Full Monty, Big River, Sweet Charity, Once On This Island, Black Nativity, The Best of Both Worlds, About Clarence and Me, Sideshow, Othello, and Grand Hotel. DeMone is a member of the Tony Award winning Broadway Inspirational Voices; he also has a regional Emmy Award and the Joseph Jefferson Award.

The cast of Split Second includes Alphonso Walker Jr.* as Val Johnson, Candice Tiffany Gordon as Alea Johnson, Christian Ryan* as William H. Willis, Heinley Gaspard as Charlie, James Foster Jr.* as Rusty Johnson, and Joe Loper as Parker.

*These actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

Theatre 54 @ Shetler Studios & Theatres, 244 W 54th Street, 12th Fl (between Broadway and 7th Avenue), New York, NY 10019 (www.shetlerstudios.com). Shetler Studios & Theatres is a center for entertainment professionals in the heart of New York's Theatre District, offering unique infrastructure that supports projects from audition through rehearsal to performance. General Admission $40. Purchase tickets online at www.splitsecondplay.com/tickets.





