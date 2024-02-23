Deborah Harbin Productions Presents A SERIES OF WILDFIRES

Deborah Harbin Productions will present A Series of Wildfires, written by Deborah DeGeorge Harbin and directed by Starleisha Michelle Gingrich.

A Series of Wildfires is a seriocomic meditation on escaping conservative religion and discovering the self. Raised in an evangelical Christian community, Deborah learns young that the creative fire she stokes is dangerous. Unable to extinguish it, she turns the flame inward and burns for God, seeking purification in the eyes of an exacting deity. What will happen when the fire can no longer be contained? This interactive show -- funny, elemental, and personal -- documents an arduous journey of sometimes-unwilling self-discovery.

This one-woman show will be performed by the author. Deborah DeGeorge Harbin (she/her) is a playwright and performer currently living in Virginia. Her first script, Constellations, won the Marc A. Klein Student Playwriting Award in 2003. Harbin staged Jane Bald, a ghostly Appalachian one-act, at New York's Emerging Artists Theatre Festival in 2015, and her "delightfully silly" comedy Ruts! The Oregon Trail Experience toured fringe festivals from New England to North Carolina in 2016. Harbin holds an MFA in Playwriting from the Catholic University of America.

Director Starleisha Gingrich (she/her) is a storyteller, a creative, and a self-described mirror and a lens: a reflection of what she holds dear and a look into how she views the world. Starleisha studied theatre at Messiah University and in the summer of 2018, she studied Community-Based Theater with Cornerstone Theater Company in Queens, New York. She is also a Certified Intimacy Captain for the stage through Intimacy Coordinators of Color. Starleisha lives on the land of the Susquehannock people, now known as Lancaster City, Pennsylvania.

Tickets

The production will be presented as part of the 2024 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at UNDER St. Marks (94 St. Marks Place, New York, 10009), with performances on Wed 4/3 at 6:30, Sun 4/7 at 3:40pm, Wed 4/10 at 9:50pm, Sat 4/13 at 8:40pm & Sun 4/14 at 2pm. Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

New York City Fringe Festival

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. www.frigid.nyc