Darkness RISING Project Receives Additional Funding For Mental Health Solutions In The Black Community

Darkness RISING Project has announced a $20,000 grant from Lloyd's, a specialist insurance market, to continue their groundbreaking work with mental health in the Black community.

During this time of uncertainty, mental health is a relevant concern. Unfortunately, for underserved communities-particularly the Black community-mental health concerns often go unaddressed or unacknowledged. Darkness RISING directly addresses this disparity by providing direct mental health resources to those in need.

Brennyn Lark and Jonathan Michael at Darkness RISING: Live

Led by Carlita Victoria, a mental health advocate, and a collective of Black artists from the Broadway community, Darkness RISING helps communities by using art as a vehicle and partnering with mental health providers and mental health educators to provide resources and workshops.

Darkness RISING features some of Broadway's best: Angela Birchett (THE CLARK SISTERS MOVIE, THE COLOR PURPLE), Antoine L . Smith (MJ MUSICAL, MEMPHIS), Brennyn Lark (DREAMGIRLS WEST END, MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL) and more.

Darkness RISING plans to use the funding to build additional culturally-relevant programming to address mental health stigma and resources, create a social media mental health campaign for youth and young adults, provide in-school or virtual Music & Mental Health Workshops, and more.

Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You