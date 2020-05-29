Dana Gaier Joins Award-Winning Casting Director Jen Rudin For A Free Online Chat 

Award-winning casting director Jen Rudin and author of Confessions of a Casting Director (HarperCollins) continues to offer weekly online support chats for young actors and their parents during the pandemic. The meetings are attended by hundreds of parents and young actors from all over the world and take place via Zoom at 2 pm EST every other Wednesday.

Next week, Dana Gaier, best known for voicing Edith in the Despicable Me franchise joins Rudin to chat about her voice over career.

"There's a lot of animation, podcasts and voiceover content being produced now during the pandemic," Rudin shared, "So this is a perfect time for Dana to share advice and wisdom for aspiring actors looking to launch their voiceover career.."

Dana Gaier is best known for her voiceover work as Edith in Illumination's Despicable Me franchise. You may also know her as Sahar, in NETFLIX'S hit show, On My Block. She graduated in 2019 from UCLA with a major in Communications Studies and a minor in Film, Television, and Digital Media Studies.

If you can't make the chats, Rudin posts them in her popular Confessions of a Casting Director podcast, launched after the success of her book Confessions of a Casting Director published by HarperCollins.

To sign up for Rudin's chats, visit www.jenrudincasting.com.

Jen Rudin is an award-winning casting director who began her over thirty-year career in show business as a child actor at age eight. As a casting executive at the Walt Disney Company, Jen conducted extensive talent searches all over the United States, identifying and hiring actors who went on to star on Broadway in The Lion King, Mary Poppins and The Little Mermaid and in beloved Disney movies like The Incredibles, The Princess and the Frog, Chicken Little and Brother Bear. Her company, Jen Rudin Casting, casts projects in New York and Los Angeles.

