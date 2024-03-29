Dan Ireland-Reeves' SAUNA BOY to Make New York Premiere at 7:00pm at The Laurie Beechman Theate

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dan works at one of the UK's most successful and infamous gay saunas. A place where men from all walks of life come to relax, socialise and most importantly... have sex. Join Dan as he navigates a hidden world of lust, friendship and unorthodox working relationships. From multi-award winning writer/performer, Dan Ireland-Reeves, comes SAUNA BOY, a semi-autobiographical look behind the curtain of one of the worlds most secretive and seductive industries. Pulsing with frenetic energy and laced with sexual tension, SAUNA BOY is guaranteed to touch you... maybe in more ways than one.

After runs in Australia and Fort Lauderdale, SAUNA BOY makes its New York premiere April 18 & 20 at 7:00pm at The Laurie Beechman Theater (inside West Bank Café) at 407 West 42nd Street at 9th Avenue. Tickets are $22 for general admission or $34 for VIP tickets that include reserved front table seating and a meet-and-greet, available at www.SpinCycleNYC.com. Please note that there is also a $25 per person food/ drink minimum at all performances.

Dan Ireland-Reeves is the author of seven theater works including Lost & Found, Blaggards, Double Negative, Man Enough, Jesus Camp The Musical and Bleach, which had a 12-week run Off-Broadway in 2019. His works have been seen at venues and Festivals including Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Stockholm Fringe, The London Theatre, Brighton Fringe, Outhouse in Dublin, and Compagnietheater in Amsterdam. Dan trained at Birmingham School of Acting before going on to co-found the critically acclaimed company Exist Theatre with Bethan Francis. As a performer, Dan has been nominated for Best Actor and Best Newcomer at Greater Manchester Fringe and Outstanding Male Performance at International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival.