DUST OF EGYPT Comes to The Sheen Center This Month

Years before her legendary "Ain't I a Woman" speech, the Black activist Sojourner Truth was a young mother desperate to rescue her 5-year-old boy Peter after he was sold and illegally taken down South.

Karin Abarbanel's 60-minute play "Dust of Egypt" which will be presented at The Sheen Center For Thought and Culture on March 14 - 17 in Manhattan dramatizes this remarkable, little-known true story and its poignant aftermath. The play explores the price of injustice, faith and forgiveness, resilience, and releasing the past. It is a moving story of loss and triumph.

“Dust of Egypt” enjoyed a sold-out run at the New York Theater Festival's 2022 Winterfest where it won the Best Actress Award for Desi Waters' stirring portrayal of Sojourner, as well as nominations for Best Production and Best Director for Rhonda PASSION Hansome. The Sheen Center recently hosted a series of sold-out staged readings. It sparked such an enthusiastic response from audiences that the Sheen is now presenting a full production of the play.

Student/Senior $20 | Standard $25 | Premium $35 + fees. Frank Shiner Theater of The Sheen Center, located at 18 Bleecker Street in Manhattan, Can be reached by taking the "B" "D" or "F" subway to Broadway Lafayette or #6 subway to Bleecker Street. For more information, contact: (212) 219-3132 / info@sheencenter.orgi