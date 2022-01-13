DRIVER'S SEAT to Premiere at 2022 FRIGID Festival

Student Driver Productions will present Driver's Seat written by Ellie Brelis and directed by Skye Murie. The production will be presented as part of the 2022 FRIGID Festival at UNDER St. Marks (94 St. Marks Place between 1st Avenue and Avenue A) with performances on Friday, February 18 at 10:30pm, Wednesday, January 23 at 7pm, Sunday, February 27 at 1:45pm, Sunday, February 27 at 8:45pm, and Wednesday, March 2 at 8:45pm Tickets ($15) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 50 minutes.

A one-woman show, based on true events. A story of living with disability, a mental health crisis and hospitalization, a once-in-a-lifetime heartbreak, losing a loved one to COVID, coming out as queer, and possibly learning how to drive. A woman's darkest moments shared on stage, told with truth and humor as she journeys to recovery.

Ellie Brelis (Writer/Performer) is a theater artist. She graduated from Emerson College where she received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting. This is her first produced play, written during 2020 after a mental health crisis, hospitalization, and six months of intensive treatment. She enjoys finding humor in the darkest parts of life when it comes to storytelling. Select theater credits include New York Stage & Film, Powerhouse Theater, Naked Angels, Martha's Vineyard Playhouse, Central Square Theater, Underground Railway Theater, and Newton Nomadic.

Skye Murie (Director) is a director, writer, and illustrator from Boston, MA. She has an MFA in Interdisciplinary Arts and Media from Columbia College Chicago and specializes in new play development, devised theater, and design driven performance. You can see more of her work at www.skyemurie.com and @skyemurie on Instagram.

FRIGID Festival is an open and uncensored theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc