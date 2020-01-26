DOUG PARODY Heads To 2020 Winterfest

KEVIN Ray Johnson's. (The Unpredictable Times; OnStage Blogs "5 Questions" Series) One-Act A (Funny) Imagination! is heading to the New York Theater Festival's 2020 Winterfest.

Johnson will Direct and the Cast will feature * Michael Coale Grey returns to the role he originated in Dee, with Grace Andrade Bowen as Tricia, LeVane Harrington as EmVee, Rachael Henry Johnson as Dee's Sister, Frank Ruiz as Rog, and Mallory Campbell as Constance & Others.

(* Being seen Courtesy of Actors Equity Association)

The One-Act follows Dee as he reunites ten years after graduating Highschool with Tricia and EmVee to discuss unresolved issues from the past that completely altered their relationship for the rest of their lives. Dee recalls the events that led him to the point of where he now is physically, socially and mentally.

A (Funny) Imagination! Is an Unauthorized Parody based on characters from the cartoon 'Doug' (The Nickelodeon Years).

Showtimes are Thursday February 27th at 6:15 pm, Friday February 28th at 6:30 pm and Sunday March 1st at 1:00 pm and tickets can be purchased by visiting - https://newyorktheaterfestival.com/funny-imagination/ (Members of Actors Equity Association will get in for Free with proof of Union Status).





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You