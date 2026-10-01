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DIE ORLANDO to Have One-Night-Only Presentation at Theater 154

Franny Weed writes, directs, and stars in this farcical exploration of the feminist writer's mind, with direction by Lulu Guzman and design by Sarisha Kurup.

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DIE ORLANDO to Have One-Night-Only Presentation at Theater 154

A new solo show written and performed by actress and comedian Franny Weed, Die Orlando: The Virginia Woolf Zombie Show will run for one night only at Chasama's Theater 154 on October 18th at 7pm. The show is presented with support from Bathers, a new play by Charlie Rinehart-Jones, which is running in rep with a slate of comedy events during their Theater 154 residency.

Die Orlando is a farcical, introspective romp through the mind of acclaimed feminist writer Virginia Woolf. Trapped in her room during a zombie apocalypse, Woolf (played by Weed) only wants one thing: to reconnect with her ex-girlfriend.

'This is what you need to know about Virginia Woolf and zombies to enjoy the show: they're prolific and dead." Weed said.

Weed has previously developed Die Orlando at Brooklyn Comedy Collective and F*cked-Up Play Fest (Caveat NYC). Weed is a Brooklyn-based comedian whose sketch comedy group Girl Mountain has performed at NYCF, DC Sketch Fest, BCC, LittleField, and Union Hall; Bumpo, a play she co-wrote and starred in, had a full run at Greenside in Edinburgh Fringe this past summer.

According to Paige Esterly, the creator and producer of F*cked-Up Play Fest, 'This is the best theater I've seen in years!'

Die Orlando is directed by Lulu Guzman and features Maya O'Day. The production design is by Sarisha Kurup and the show is produced by Sarisha Kurup, Charlie Rinehart-Jones, Nathan Ashany, Ben Ray, Madeline Donahue, and Sarah Groustra.

Tickets are available at dieorlando.eventbrite.com.

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