DIE ORLANDO to Have One-Night-Only Presentation at Theater 154

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Newsletter All the latest news & discounts for Off-Broadway. ✨ Sign Up

NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

A new solo show written and performed by actress and comedian Franny Weed, Die Orlando: The Virginia Woolf Zombie Show will run for one night only at Chasama's Theater 154 on October 18th at 7pm. The show is presented with support from Bathers, a new play by Charlie Rinehart-Jones, which is running in rep with a slate of comedy events during their Theater 154 residency.

Die Orlando is a farcical, introspective romp through the mind of acclaimed feminist writer Virginia Woolf. Trapped in her room during a zombie apocalypse, Woolf (played by Weed) only wants one thing: to reconnect with her ex-girlfriend.

'This is what you need to know about Virginia Woolf and zombies to enjoy the show: they're prolific and dead." Weed said.

Weed has previously developed Die Orlando at Brooklyn Comedy Collective and F*cked-Up Play Fest (Caveat NYC). Weed is a Brooklyn-based comedian whose sketch comedy group Girl Mountain has performed at NYCF, DC Sketch Fest, BCC, LittleField, and Union Hall; Bumpo, a play she co-wrote and starred in, had a full run at Greenside in Edinburgh Fringe this past summer.

According to Paige Esterly, the creator and producer of F*cked-Up Play Fest, 'This is the best theater I've seen in years!'

Die Orlando is directed by Lulu Guzman and features Maya O'Day. The production design is by Sarisha Kurup and the show is produced by Sarisha Kurup, Charlie Rinehart-Jones, Nathan Ashany, Ben Ray, Madeline Donahue, and Sarah Groustra.

Tickets are available at dieorlando.eventbrite.com.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 04 Hrs 53 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Off-Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming