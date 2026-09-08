DERANGED DURANG From ADULT FILM to Open at Torn Page
The cast includes River Knight, Megan Metrikin, Madeline Rostmeyer, Nigel Berkeley, and Celeste Matteo.
Following their summer production WOYZECK, Adult Film will head into the holiday season with DERANGED DURANG, a back-to-back showing of Christopher Durang's 'dentity Crisis & For Whom the Southern Belle Tolls, directed by Gus Mahoney. Running from December 1-19 at Torn Page (435 W 22nd Street, between 9th and 10th Avenues) and January 5-9 at a Private studio in Ridgewood (location disclosed upon RSVP).
Birthed from the primordial soup of Charles Ludlam's Ridiculous Theatre Company and the iconic filth of John Waters comes DERANGED DURANG! Adult Film is elated to return to the iconic Chelsea staple Torn Page (after last winter's CIMINO'S DEFEAT) with two wild Durang works. Two plays, one evening of debauchery, dysfunction, and psychological collapse. 'dentity Crisis serves up surreal identity crises, neurosis, repression, and people who desperately need to get a grip. For Whom the Southern Belle Tolls is a delirious parody of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie, complete with a fragile young man, an overbearing mother, and a family teetering on the edge of a nervous breakdown. Featuring special performances from the infamous Celeste Montgomery. Come forget your troubles with a night of filth, trash, and bad taste! Pride's coming late this year!
Adult Film is a New York City Theatre Company, film studio, and artistic training center founded in 2022. Adult Film is dedicated to collapsing the boundaries of theatre and film with a focus on acting itself.
The cast includes River Knight, Megan Metrikin, Madeline Rostmeyer, Nigel Berkeley, and Celeste Matteo
The creative team for Deranged Durang includes Josh Barilla (Set Design), Nick Cozzo (Lighting Designer), Josh Oberlander (Costume Designer), Lola Basiliere (Sound Designer), Trevor Clarkson (Marketing & Media), Celeste Matteo (Mesmeralda Media-PR) & Siena Callan (stage manager)
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
|
Murder on the Orient Express
Manes Studio Theatre of Long Island (8/28-9/13)
|
Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
|
Court & Katie: Take Two!
The Greenroom 42 (9/10-9/10) PHOTOS
|
Dominant Animals
Teatro LATEA (10/02-10/04) VIDEOS
|
Eileen Barnett: Back Again...For The Very First Time!
The Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/06-10/06)
|
Falling Into Now
Greenroom42 (10/24-10/24) PHOTOS
|
LOVE INSURANCE
Theater for the New City (9/02-9/12) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
PANGEA: UNLEASHED
KnJ Theater (10/10-10/11) PHOTOS
|
Peribáñez y el Comendador de Ocaña
Teatro Círculo (9/18-10/04) VIDEOS
|
Theater for the New City and Crystal Field Present: Be A Man
Theater for The New City (9/04-9/12)