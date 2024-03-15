DEATH OF A DANDELION Comes to NYC Fringe Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Death of a Dandelion, written and performed by JJ Ivey and directed by Kaitlyn Chase, will be presented as part of the 2024 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Saturday, April 6 at 7pm, Wednesday, April 10 at 8:10pm, Thursday, April 18 at 6:30pm, and Sunday, April 21 at 2pm. Tickets ($20/$15 for Streaming) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 50 minutes.

Judy was too young to have grandchildren at 40, so she demanded that all the children call her Mama Judy instead. As her first grandchild, JJ brings her story to the stage. From her greatest triumphs to her bleakest moments, we meet a woman who has persevered to see her children and grandchildren grow into adults themselves. Mama Judy will have you laughing and crying at her brutal honesty and deep nurturing spirit.

The creative team will include Melony Reyes as Production Stage Manager.

JJ Ivey (Playwright/Performer) (they/she/he) is a nonbinary plus-size theatre professional who believes in a better Broadway and Beyond. They are a founding member of Clementine Players and trained at Atlantic Acting School. JJ has been seen onstage in Bloom (SheNYCArts), Pride and Prejudice (Clementine Players), Significant Other (Atlantic), The Addams Family (PSC). They recently Stage-Managed ClementinePlayer’s summer play, Macbeth. They also Company Manage, Direct, and Play with Lights and so much more. JJ is very excited to be bringing Death of a Dandelion to the stage. This play had been brewing in their mind ever since the dark days of 2020. JJ could not do it without the support of the real life Mama Judy along with all their friends and family. To learn more about them, visit jjivey.com or @jjivey_actor on socials.

Kaitlyn Chase (Director) (she/her) is a New Mexican born and raised actress and director. After graduating from University of New Mexico with a degree in Performing Arts she set her sights on NYC where she was accepted into the Stella Adler Studio Conservatory Program. Kaitlyn is very excited to be making her Directorial Debut. Theater credits, Acting: Heather in Human Error (Stella Adler) Masha in The Seagull (UNM), Inspector Crandall in The Murder Room (SCRAP) Technical: Dracula (ASM-SFUAD), 2 A.M (ASM Linelle Play Festival),The Third One (Director- Out Of Order Festival).

Melony Reyes (Stage Manager) (she/her) is a Stage Manager, born and raised in New York City. She has a BA in Theatre from The City College of New York. Her favorite credits include The Great Divide (Bridge Street Theater, Here Arts Center), Frankenstein the Musical (The Players Theater) and Time Biter (SoHo Playhouse).

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. www.frigid.nyc



