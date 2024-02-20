DEATH KEEPS HIS COURT Comes to the Chain Theatre This Month

The cast and crew have been announced for DEATH KEEPS HIS COURT at Chain Theatre.

The cast includes Eisley Constantine (Blue Bloods, American Horror Story and The Walking Dead: Summit) as Death, Connor Wilson (Some Girl(s), Cherry Jam, Our Son) as the Outlaw, Ben Heineman (No Hard Feelings, Mean Girls - 2024) as the Young Boy, Lucas LeBlanc (Love Labour's Lost, A Christmas Carol ) as the Preacher, Sandra Rocha (Chicago, Some Girl(s), A Chorus Line) as The Daughter, Isaiah Garcia (Crowded Room, The Greatest Beer Run) as the Son, Matthew Smith (The Great Gatsby, Captain Brice in Arcadia) as the Husband, Danielle Connor (Bow Street) as the Wife, Donald McManus (Stag and Lion) as the Tycoon, Jeremy Hendrik (Gertrude and Claudius, A Fire In A Dark House) as the Cowboy, Stephen Carlsen (A Clockwork Orange - Stage) as the Bartender, and Phil Green (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel, Lola Kent, Practice What You Preach) as the Sheriff

The company is Directed by Ananyaa Dave, and is joined by Co-Director Kgosi Maleka, Costume Designer Helena Nintzel, and Vittoria Giacomni who serves as Production Stage Manager.

Death Keeps His Court will run from February 17th to February 28th at The Chain Theatre in the Garmet Disctrict, as part of the One Act Play Festival. Death Keeps His Court received support from the Barrow Group and The Chain Theatre. Tickets are $22 and are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2293150®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flinktr.ee%2FConnorBW?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Founded in 2022, GroupSee Theater Company is a non-profit production company in NYC dedicated to taking theater and making it accessible to the masses while also telling quality and original stories. Often adding unconventional locations or inventive ways to tell a tale and keeping it interesting

The Chain Theatre is a not for profit 501(C)3 production company whose goal is to create artistic work that is accessible, relatable, and invokes a visceral response in the audience through the mediums of theatre and film. For info visit https://www.chaintheatre.org/