DEAD BABIES Will Be Performed at The Chain Theatre Festival Beginning This Week

While some of us recycle (and others compost or knit or whatever), we all should be wondering where our waste goes when we put it out to the curb. For protagonist Tara Knightley, a 22 year-old art student home from college during spring break, the question riddles her every move, including the way that she dreams, and how this imminent environmental dilemma can separate family from foe.

Dead Babies is a thrilling, experimental play that dares to reexamine the life we lead today, and the future we choose as its result. Pushing the envelope in all things drama - in content, humor (with odes to your favorite dead baby jokes), and stage design - Shelby Pickelny's Dead Babies is a hilarious dark comedy you don't want to miss.

To see it live and in-person, visit the Chain Theatre's One Act Festival webpage for the festival itinerary and audience protocols. Tickets are available online and at the door. (If purchasing a ticket online, be sure to use the promo code "BABIES" to donate a percentage of your ticket sale to the environmental justice group WE ACT!) One live performance will also be livestreamed for any online audience member, indicated by an asterisk below, and will be followed by a talkback with the playwright and director (Liz Bealko).

Performances run July 25-August 8, 2021.

For more information on The Chain Theatre, the festival, and Dead Babies, visit www.chaintheatre.org.