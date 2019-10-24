DAVID'S PLAY Comes to NYFringe
Express Lane Productions will present David's Play, a new play by Tom Rowan (Kiss and Cry, The Second Tosca) that will be presented October 27 to November 3 as part of this year's NY Fringe BYOV Festival. The show will play at the Chain Theatre Main Stage, 312 West 36th Street in Manhattan, which is serving as a Fringe venue for the first time this season.
A close-knit group of college friends reunites in New York several years after graduation to celebrate a milestone. Can a recently discovered manuscript get their lives back on track? David's Play is a serious comedy about love, loss, musical theatre, and the power of friendship.
In an art-imitates-life (or is it the other way around?) approach, this production casts the play mostly with a group of young actors who really did go to school together-at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, one of the nation's top BFA Acting programs.
"David's Play" will be performed at Chain Theatre Main Stage, 312 W. 36th Street New York, NY 10018 (between Eighth and Ninth Avenues)
Performance dates are:
- October 27th at 8:00 PM
- October 29th at 6:00 PM
- October 31st at 8:30 PM
- November 2nd at 2:00 PM
- November 3rd at 4:00 PM
CAST
- AMANDA: Callee Miles
- MOLLY: Katie Ailion*
- LEO: Joseph Dean Anderson
- IAN: Morgan Hahn
- BARRY: Alex Gagne
- JOSHUA: Will Valles
- DAVID: Avery Whitted*
CREW
- Tom Rowan: Playwright
- Greg Pragel*: Director
- Dickson Lane*: Producer
- Robert Neapolitan*: Stage Manager
*AEA members - "David's Play" is an approved AEA Showcase.
For tickets please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/davids-play-fringebyov-tickets-70867615947