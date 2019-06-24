DATE ME, DO ME, DUMP ME... to Play Broadway Comedy Club Every Thursday

Jun. 24, 2019  

DATE ME, DO ME, DUMP ME... to Play Broadway Comedy Club Every Thursday

Hot dates and Cold Drinks are on tap at DATE ME, DO ME, DUMP ME. Where's the action? Broadway Comedy Club @ 10pm, Thursdays through July. A quartet of middle-America ladies convene at their favorite bar to dish the dates - successes (good sex) and failures (bad sex) - all set to new music (maybe some sex).

Creator Steven Mitchell takes the hilarious songs of Two Chicks and a Casio and weaves them into a plot busting with dating stories. You think you got it bad???? Audience interaction and ad-libbing make no two shows the same!

It all happens at the Broadway Comedy Club, 318 W 53rd Street, NYC, http://datemedomedumpme.com/

Steven Mitchell is a lover of playing piano, musical theater, working with kids, and his show going places! His core reflects his acumen - Gospel, Broadway, and American standards. Makes sense that he has two Master's of Music Degrees, and and is a full time pianist at the Met Opera!



Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Playful Substance Announces WOMAN'S WORK A Solo Festival
  • Photo Flash: 13 FRUITCAKES At La MaMa Experimental Theatre Co.
  • The Flea Theater Announces New Resident Directors
  • The Theatre Group At SBCC Presents HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS
  • Normal Ave Announces 2019-20 Season With Two World Premieres, A Rare Revival, And The Return Of Free New Works Festival
  • Barefoot Shakespeare Co. & Company Of Fools Present William Shakespeare's MEASURE FOR MEASURE

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup