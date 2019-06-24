DATE ME, DO ME, DUMP ME... to Play Broadway Comedy Club Every Thursday
Hot dates and Cold Drinks are on tap at DATE ME, DO ME, DUMP ME. Where's the action? Broadway Comedy Club @ 10pm, Thursdays through July. A quartet of middle-America ladies convene at their favorite bar to dish the dates - successes (good sex) and failures (bad sex) - all set to new music (maybe some sex).
Creator Steven Mitchell takes the hilarious songs of Two Chicks and a Casio and weaves them into a plot busting with dating stories. You think you got it bad???? Audience interaction and ad-libbing make no two shows the same!
It all happens at the Broadway Comedy Club, 318 W 53rd Street, NYC, http://datemedomedumpme.com/
Steven Mitchell is a lover of playing piano, musical theater, working with kids, and his show going places! His core reflects his acumen - Gospel, Broadway, and American standards. Makes sense that he has two Master's of Music Degrees, and and is a full time pianist at the Met Opera!