Cynthia Yiru Hu To Perform THE DISCARDED As Part Of GLOBAL FORMS THEATER FESTIVAL

Cynthia Yiru Hu will be performing in The Discarded as a part of GLOBAL FORMS THEATER FESTIVAL presented by Rattlestick Theater and New York Theatre Salon. Running June 1st-11th, 2023, this annual summer theater festival focuses on works by immigrant artists, a historically marginalized group.

Since its inception during the midst of the pandemic, the festival has involved over 100 artists from 34 countries - truly bridging the world together when travel was made impossible.

Cynthia Yiru Hu is a New York based multilingual actor from China. She began dancing at a young age and has a background in martial arts and movement theatre. Some of her favorite credits include WÇ” WÃ¨i (Yangyze Repertory); His Is A Cage (Lenfest Center); American Standard (Ren Gyo Soh); An Infinite Ache (Little Red Light Theatre); Would You Set the Table If I Asked You To (The Tank); Fifth Planet (ASDS Rep); The Man Who Turned Into a Stick (ASDS Rep); The Giving Tree (Unfix NYC 2021); Film credits: Ten Months; If I Make it to the Morning. Cynthia relishes every opportunity she gets to work with AAPI and immigrant artist. MFA Acting: The Actors Studio Drama School. cynthiayiru.com