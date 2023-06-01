Cynthia Yiru Hu To Perform THE DISCARDED As Part Of GLOBAL FORMS THEATER FESTIVAL

Since its inception during the midst of the pandemic, the festival has involved over 100 artists from 34 countries.

Cynthia Yiru Hu will be performing in The Discarded as a part of GLOBAL FORMS THEATER FESTIVAL presented by Rattlestick Theater and New York Theatre Salon. Running June 1st-11th, 2023, this annual summer theater festival focuses on works by immigrant artists, a historically marginalized group.

Since its inception during the midst of the pandemic, the festival has involved over 100 artists from 34 countries - truly bridging the world together when travel was made impossible.

Cynthia Yiru Hu is a New York based multilingual actor from China. She began dancing at a young age and has a background in martial arts and movement theatre. Some of her favorite credits include WÇ” WÃ¨i (Yangyze Repertory); His Is A Cage (Lenfest Center); American Standard (Ren Gyo Soh); An Infinite Ache (Little Red Light Theatre); Would You Set the Table If I Asked You To (The Tank); Fifth Planet (ASDS Rep); The Man Who Turned Into a Stick (ASDS Rep); The Giving Tree (Unfix NYC 2021); Film credits: Ten Months; If I Make it to the Morning. Cynthia relishes every opportunity she gets to work with AAPI and immigrant artist. MFA Acting: The Actors Studio Drama School. cynthiayiru.com



