Cynthia Yiru Hu Stars In New Play ANCIENT HISTORY at The Tank

The production is part of PrideFest 2023.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

Cynthia Yiru Hu will be performing in ANCIENT HISTORY at The TANK as a part of PrideFest 2023.

ANCIENT HISTORY centers on stories of Queer Asian love throughout history, both modern and past. From the tale of two present-day teenagers trying to embrace their dreams and find their place in the world together. To real-life stories of Queer royalty and artists from centuries ago creating solace, joy, history, and defiance against erasure. These stories explore what it means to find resilience, ingenuity, and to sacrifice in the name of love.

Cynthia Yiru Hu is a New York based multilingual actor from China. She has a background in dance, martial arts and movement theatre. She's recently seen inThe Discarded (Rattlestick Theater); WÇ” WÃ¨i (Yangyze Repertory); His Is A Cage (Lenfest Center). More credits include: American Standard (Ren Gyo Soh); An Infinite Ache (Little Red Light Theatre); Would You Set the Table If I Asked You To (The Tank); Fifth Planet (ASDS Rep); The Man Who Turned Into a Stick (ASDS Rep); The Giving Tree (Unfix NYC 2021); Film credits: Ten Months; If I Make it to the Morning. Cynthia relishes every opportunity she gets to work with AAPI and immigrant artist. cynthiayiru.com



