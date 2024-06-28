Cruz Angel Wins Amateur Night at The Apollo and $20,000 Prize

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The winner of America’s longest-running talent show Amateur Night at The Apollo, Cruz Angel, was crowned at the show’s grand finale on June 26 for his performance of “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail),” by Hillsong. From a global pool of vocalists, rappers, dancers, instrumentalists, comedians, spoken-word artists, and other performers, Angel was awarded the highly coveted Amateur Night Grand Prize—which has jump-started the careers of artists like Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, H.E.R., Machine Gun Kelly and the Jackson 5—as well as $20,000. Nine-year-old singer Sogna Bella Santana won The Apollo audience over with her rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” earning the title of “Child Star of Tomorrow” and a $5,000 prize. Photos and videos of the winners are available here.



Originally from Puerto Rico and currently based in Lindenhurst, New York, singer Cruz Angel was at a loss for words following his victory. “It’s something I will never forget,” Angel said of the night’s outcome. “I cannot believe what just happened.” Following his performance, Cruz spoke about the path leading to this moment, including his experience being unhoused, sleeping in the New York City subway after hours of busking. He then heard about Amateur Night and decided to audition. When asked what comes next, he replied, “Whatever God has in store for me.”



“I’m just really thankful. It’s a blessing,” said Child Star of Tomorrow Sogna Bella Santana, who came to The Apollo from Seaford, New York. “When I first came here, I lost, but my mom said, ‘Keep trying, you could do this.’”

“Fundamental to the mission of The Apollo is our support of artists, from those just starting out to well-established performers, and Amateur Night has long been a cornerstone of that support, catalyzing countless artists' careers,” said Michelle Ebanks, President and CEO of The Apollo. “No matter your background, you can step foot on The Apollo’s stages and become part of a 90-year legacy that has produced some of the most renowned artists in recent memory. Last night, Cruz Angel and Sogna Bella Santana exemplified what makes The Apollo stage so great."

The Apollo’s original, large-scale talent competition is produced by Marion J. Caffey, and is hosted by comedian Capone (NY Kings of Comedy, Def Comedy Jam) with perennial favorites including C.P. Lacey in the role of the “Executioner” (in charge of ushering off eliminated contestants); Greginald Spencer, the “Set It Off Man”; and Amateur Night’s longstanding famous house band led by music director, Michael Mitchell (MJ The Musical), featuring DaiQuan Davis on drums, Reggie Young on bass, and Matt Oestreicher on guitar and keyboard.



Since its inception in 1934, The Apollo’s signature Amateur Night has attracted audiences from all corners of the globe and given a platform to what are now some of the biggest names in entertainment, including D’Angelo, Luther Vandross, Lauryn Hill, and H.E.R. Amateur Night has long been revered by artists as a transformative experience where up-and-coming talent feel the power of the legendary performers who have come before them, and where audience responses can help make or break a career.



The next season of Amateur Night kicks off August 21, 2024, continuing weekly on Wednesdays at 7:30pm EDT. Audiences are invited to visit www.apollotheater.org/amateur-night to join the party.

Comments