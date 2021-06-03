Cris Eli Blak's 'Breakz' To Premiere At Downtown Urban Arts Festival

"Breakz," a one-act play by Cris Eli Blak, will premiere at the Downtown Urban Arts Festival on June 18th. Directed by Christine Sloan Stoddard, this one-time performance stars Julianna Greenidge, Abel Santiago, and Jacob Maximillian Baron.

This year, DUAF will take place at the Abrons Arts Center on the Lower East Side. The play will go on at 7pm, at the Arbons Art Center's 1915 Playhouse Theater, located at 466 Grand Street (at Pitt Street) New York, NY 10002.

Here is a synopsis of the play: After a young immigrant is murdered by police officers for seemingly no reason, a popular rapper decides to make a statement, much to the dismay and disapproval of his white publicist.

This free in-person production is part of the festival's 16 selected plays that are welcoming audiences back to live theater. All patrons must have CDC card or other proof of vaccination in order to see "Breakz" or any of the plays in the festival. Masks and social distancing will be required.