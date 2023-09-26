CreArtBox Reveals 10th Anniversary Season Lineup

CreArtBox has announced its 10th Anniversary Season for 2023/24. This remarkable milestone commemorates a decade of crafting, producing, and sharing exceptional music and art with audiences around the globe.

CreArtBox specializes in creating and curating live art performances that blend classical and contemporary music with original concepts driven by interdisciplinary collaboration. Our programs are meticulously designed to support professional artists, foster the creation of meaningful new works, make world-class performances accessible to all, regardless of their background or financial situation, inspire and educate future generations, revitalize local communities, and cultivate fresh avenues for human expression.

This year's roster of featured artists includes Emilie-Anne Gendron (Momenta Quartet) and Harriet Langley (Terra Quartet) on violin, Matthew Cohen (Formosa Quartet) on viola, Julia Yang (Mertz Trio) on cello, Guillermo Laporta on flute, and Josefina Urraca on piano.

The lineup of composers comprises two newly appointed resident composers, Hanna Selin and Andreas Casarrubios, along with the recipient of the open call for scores, Michael Grebla, and visual artists Guillermo Ordás, Tao Ho, and Sarah K. Williams.

The season kicks off on October 14th, 2023, with "Open Door," an engaging music and talk event presented in partnership with the Queens Public Library. This event, in collaboration with the Culture Pass Program, aims to broaden the classical music audience, encompassing immigrant and low-income households. The performance serves as a platform for discussions on art, culture, and society, leveraging classical music as a catalyst. The program will feature compositions by Nico Muhly, Jacques Ibert, Maurice Ravel, and Heitor Villa Lobos.

On November 12th, 2023, CreArtBox presents "Circle Noir (Part I)" at The William Vale in Brooklyn. This immersive experience blurs the boundaries between performer and observer, with musicians positioned at the heart of a circular stage. Cutting-edge projection and sound design technologies craft an unparalleled sensory journey, complemented by a program featuring Max Richter, Andrea Casarrubios, Carl Maria von Weber, and Michael Grebla.

CreArtBox continues its anniversary celebration on November 14th, 2023, at The Dimenna Center in New York with "Ten Pages." This performance underscores the ensemble's commitment to fusing classical and contemporary music with innovative ideas, showcasing works by Andrea Casarrubios, Saint-Saëns, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Trio élégiaque, and Modest Mussorgsky's "Pictures at an Exhibition."

In December, the 7th CreArt Music Festival takes center stage at Culture Lab LIC, commencing with "Echoes of Solitude" on December 7th, 2023, featuring compositions by Max Bruch and Claude Debussy's Second Sonata.

On December 8th, 2023, "Masked Sounds" at Culture Lab LIC offers a distinctive musical experience, presenting compositions by Weber, Chopin, Scriabin, and Cole Reyes.

The festival culminates on December 9th, 2023, with "Mountains we love to climb," showcasing works by Hannah Selin, Brahms, François Couperin's "Concerts royaux."

The season continues with "Circle Noir (Part II)" on December 10th, 2023, at The William Vale, offering another immersive musical experience featuring Claude Debussy's "Petite Suite," Arvo Pärt, Bach Mozart, and Antonio Vivaldi's "La Notte."

On December 17th, 2023, CreArtBox takes the stage at the Oscar Niemeyer Cultural Center in Asturias, Spain, with "Sounds of the Dome," highlighting the ensemble's versatility with compositions by Leoš Janáček, Olivier Messiaen, Nico Muhly, and César Franck. In 2024, the journey continues with "We Can Learn" on February 11th at Saugerties Pro Musica and "Spiritual Awakening" on February 9th at Theater 71.

The season culminates with "The Art Shaker" on May 23rd, 2024, at The Dimenna Center, paying homage to the groundbreaking collaborations of the "Ballets Russes." The program includes Manuel de Falla's The Three Cornered Hat and Igor Stravinsky's Petroushka.

For more information and ticket details, please visit Click Here.