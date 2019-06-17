Courtney Bailey Parker's IMMERSION to Play She NYC Arts Summer Theater Festival

She NYC Arts will present a limited engagement of Courtney Bailey Parker's IMMERSION / IMMERSIÓN, directed by Sandy Doria as part of the fourth annual She NYC Arts Summer Theater Festival at The Connelly Theater (220 East 4th Street, New York, NY 10009). Performances will be on Saturday, June 22 at 3:30pm and Sunday, June 23 at 7:30pm. Tickets ($20) are available for advance purchase at www.shenycarts.org.

Megan asks her Mexican boyfriend, Domingo, to only speak Spanish with her to help her improve her beginner language skills for their upcoming trip to Mexico City. The experience of speaking his native language with the woman he loves prompts him to start telling her some big secrets. Alternating between English and Spanish, this bilingual play restricts subtitles in performance. This forces the audience to alternate between being insiders and outsiders, depending on how much they speak of each language.

Megan le pide a su novio mexicano, Domingo, que solo hable español con ella para prepararse para un viaje a la Ciudad de México. La experiencia de hablar su idioma con la mujer que ama lo impulsa a contar algunos grandes secretos.

The cast will feature Courtney Bailey Parker as Megan and Rodrigo Del Río as Domingo with dancers Rocío Pérez and Isabel Shaida. The production will also feature original music composed by Kirstyn Ballard.

Courtney Bailey Parker (Playwright) is a St. Louis-based actor, playwright, and professor. She earned her PhD from Baylor University and currently works as an Assistant Professor of English & Theatre Studies at Greenville University. www.courtney-baileyparker.com

Sandy Doria (Director) is a director whose work has been produced in both Europe and the U.S. Recent: Callus (KIT), It Don't Hurt (Kraine Theatre), and Sorry Not Sorry(The Tank). Sandy is also pursuing a case study on migration and community engagement in Italy, which she began in 2016. www.sandydoria.com

Created by artists, for artists, the She NYC Arts Summer Theater Festival is New York City's premiere festival devoted to producing full-length plays, musicals, and adaptations by women writers annually. In 2018 She NYC Arts brought its mission to the West Coast by launching the inaugural year of the She Arts LA Summer Theater Festival. She NYC's commitment to an open submissions process allows it to discover and cultivate the best up-and-coming talent in the industry, while providing an environment where artists are mentored in how to produce their work in full for a paying audience. www.shenycarts.org





