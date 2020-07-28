Concrete Temple Theatre's GEPPETTO to be Livestreamed From Bridge Street Theatre

NYC's La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club, in collaboration with Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre, will present a free online performance of Concrete Temple Theatre's astonishing puppet play GEPPETTO: EXTRAORDINARY EXTREMITIES this Thursday, July 30, at 2:00pm. The production will be streamed live direct from BST's Charles and Priscilla Patterson Mainstage.



GEPPETTO tells the tale of a recently-widowed puppet-maker (played by puppet-maker and Concrete Temple Theatre co-founder Carlo Adinolfi) who is attempting to perform - all by himself for the first time - the mythical love story of Perseus, who slays a sea monster to save his beloved Andromeda. During the show, as his own personal tragedy intrudes and things begin to go haywire, Geppetto finds himself desperately improvising to overcome the challenge of trying to present the show without a partner while at the same time scrambling to devise new story lines, new characters, and even new limbs. It's a funny and touching story of resilience, adaptation, and ingenuity in the face of overwhelming obstacles.



GEPPETTO: EXTRAORDINARY EXTREMITIES was originally inspired by a NPR story about Hugh Herr, whose legs were amputated after a climbing accident and who now designs technologically advanced artificial limbs. This streaming performance is dedicated to anyone who has lost a loved one during the Covid-19 pandemic.



This livestream of GEPPETTO will be presented at no cost (with a suggested donation). To RSVP and receive a reminder about the performance, visit https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe/10552753. And to view the performance on Thursday at 2:00pm, visit The La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LaMaMaNYC/ or http://www.lamama.org

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You