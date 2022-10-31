Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Conch Shell Productions to Present Live Online Reading of ICEBREAKER, Based on Personal Pandemic Stories

The play follows three strangers, seeing if they can overcome their pandemic traumas in order to "go back to normal" and form new human connections.

Register for Off-Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 31, 2022  

Conch Shell Productions to Present Live Online Reading of ICEBREAKER, Based on Personal Pandemic Stories

Conch Shell Productions will present the live online reading of ICEBREAKER, a new one-act play written & directed by Magaly Colimon-Christopher. The reading will take place on Conch Shell Productions' Youtube page on Monday, November 7th, 2022 at 8pm.

Admission is pay-what-you-can. Eventbrite reservations are required.https://www.eventbrite.com/e/online-play-reading-icebreaker-tickets-443604321467

ICEBREAKER is loosely based on personal pandemic stories shared by audience members who attended 2022 community screenings of Conch Shell Productions' smartphone film AFTERSHOCKS: A TETRALOGY OF OUR TIMES. This online play reading is the final part of a three-part project - AFTERSHOCKS: WATCH & SHARE - funded by Flushing Town Hall's Queens Artist Grant which was awarded to CSP Founder/Artistic Director Magaly Colimon-Christopher.

Play summary:

When three financially strapped strangers come together to take part in a paid focus group, their coronavirus pandemic-influenced anxieties turn the session into a battle ground as they struggle with the challenges of redefining social interaction and identity. Can they overcome their pandemic traumas in order to "go back to normal" and form new human connections?

Content warnings: Pandemic experiences of isolation; adult humor and content

Cast members include: Brittney Akpobiyeri, Amy Finkbeiner, Joshua Josey, Sarah Marable, and Natasha Mehra.About

About Playwright/Director & Conch Shell Productions:

Magaly Colimon-Christopher - is a first-generation Haitian American actress/playwright/director/producer as well as the Artistic Director/Founder of Conch Shell Productions. A native New Yorker, Magaly founded Conch Shell Productions to infuse new Caribbean Diaspora & Caribbean voices in the American theater and film industry by developing, showcasing and producing new plays and screenplays that inspire social change. To learn more about Magaly go to www.magalycolimon.com. IG: @magaly_colimon1

To learn more about Conch Shell Productions, go to www.conchshellproductions.com.

IG @conchshellproductions FB @conchshellprod Tiktok @conch_shell_prod


Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
submissions close in


Shakespeare on the Fly to Present MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING in November Photo
Shakespeare on the Fly to Present MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING in November
Shakespeare on the Fly will present 'Much Ado About Nothing.' Bickering lovers, a scheming Duke, and a silent Hero November 3-5.
Rose Rooms WEIMAR VISIONS Begins Previews Photo
Rose Room's WEIMAR VISIONS Begins Previews
The Rose Room, a scintillating underground experience where queers and bohemians gather at the intersection of theater and nightlife, begin previews for Weimar Visions; a late-night adult circus that brings the best of old-world vaudeville to New York's unforgettable holiday season.
THE JACKIE MASON MUSICAL to Play New York Comedy Festival in November Photo
THE JACKIE MASON MUSICAL to Play New York Comedy Festival in November
'The Jackie Mason Musical' will be the only musical presented by the New York Comedy Festival at Caroline's on Broadway. The production will have one performance on Sunday, November 13th at 3pm.
GROWTHESQUE to Play United Solo Festival in November Photo
GROWTHESQUE to Play United Solo Festival in November
Fresh from its acclaimed debut at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe, GROWTHesque, a unique play about a Sri Lankan teenager's coming of age in a country spiralling into crisis takes centre stage at Theatre Row, New York City on November 5 at 4pm as part of United Solo 2022.

More Hot Stories For You


Shakespeare on the Fly to Present MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING in NovemberShakespeare on the Fly to Present MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING in November
October 31, 2022

Shakespeare on the Fly will present 'Much Ado About Nothing.' Bickering lovers, a scheming Duke, and a silent Hero November 3-5.
Rose Room's WEIMAR VISIONS Begins PreviewsRose Room's WEIMAR VISIONS Begins Previews
October 31, 2022

The Rose Room, a scintillating underground experience where queers and bohemians gather at the intersection of theater and nightlife, begin previews for Weimar Visions; a late-night adult circus that brings the best of old-world vaudeville to New York's unforgettable holiday season.
THE JACKIE MASON MUSICAL to Play New York Comedy Festival in NovemberTHE JACKIE MASON MUSICAL to Play New York Comedy Festival in November
October 30, 2022

'The Jackie Mason Musical' will be the only musical presented by the New York Comedy Festival at Caroline's on Broadway. The production will have one performance on Sunday, November 13th at 3pm.
GROWTHESQUE to Play United Solo Festival in NovemberGROWTHESQUE to Play United Solo Festival in November
October 30, 2022

Fresh from its acclaimed debut at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe, GROWTHesque, a unique play about a Sri Lankan teenager's coming of age in a country spiralling into crisis takes centre stage at Theatre Row, New York City on November 5 at 4pm as part of United Solo 2022.
BOO Selected as Week Three Winner of Players Theatre's Boo! Short Play FestivalBOO Selected as Week Three Winner of Players Theatre's Boo! Short Play Festival
October 28, 2022

West Village audiences continued to embrace the Halloween spirit last weekend during the third and final weekend of the Players Theatre Boo! Short Play Festival.