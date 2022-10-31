Conch Shell Productions to Present Live Online Reading of ICEBREAKER, Based on Personal Pandemic Stories

Conch Shell Productions will present the live online reading of ICEBREAKER, a new one-act play written & directed by Magaly Colimon-Christopher. The reading will take place on Conch Shell Productions' Youtube page on Monday, November 7th, 2022 at 8pm.

Admission is pay-what-you-can. Eventbrite reservations are required.https://www.eventbrite.com/e/online-play-reading-icebreaker-tickets-443604321467

ICEBREAKER is loosely based on personal pandemic stories shared by audience members who attended 2022 community screenings of Conch Shell Productions' smartphone film AFTERSHOCKS: A TETRALOGY OF OUR TIMES. This online play reading is the final part of a three-part project - AFTERSHOCKS: WATCH & SHARE - funded by Flushing Town Hall's Queens Artist Grant which was awarded to CSP Founder/Artistic Director Magaly Colimon-Christopher.

Play summary:

When three financially strapped strangers come together to take part in a paid focus group, their coronavirus pandemic-influenced anxieties turn the session into a battle ground as they struggle with the challenges of redefining social interaction and identity. Can they overcome their pandemic traumas in order to "go back to normal" and form new human connections?

Content warnings: Pandemic experiences of isolation; adult humor and content

Cast members include: Brittney Akpobiyeri, Amy Finkbeiner, Joshua Josey, Sarah Marable, and Natasha Mehra.About

About Playwright/Director & Conch Shell Productions:

Magaly Colimon-Christopher - is a first-generation Haitian American actress/playwright/director/producer as well as the Artistic Director/Founder of Conch Shell Productions. A native New Yorker, Magaly founded Conch Shell Productions to infuse new Caribbean Diaspora & Caribbean voices in the American theater and film industry by developing, showcasing and producing new plays and screenplays that inspire social change. To learn more about Magaly go to www.magalycolimon.com. IG: @magaly_colimon1

To learn more about Conch Shell Productions, go to www.conchshellproductions.com.

IG @conchshellproductions FB @conchshellprod Tiktok @conch_shell_prod