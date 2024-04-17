Concert Readings Of Scott C. Sickles' PANGEA & THE KNOWN UNIVERSE To Run At Alchemical Studios

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Directed by Janet Bentley, Sickles's THE SECOND WORLD TRILOGY will be presented in its entirety for the first time: the production of MARIANAS TRENCH (Part One), Saturday, April 27 - Saturday, May 11; and free concert readings of PANGEA (Part Two) and THE KNOWN UNIVERSE (Part Three) respectively on May 5 and May 12. All events at Alchemical Studios.

Leviathan Lab, a creative studio for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander theatre artists, and Roly Poly Productions, in association with Mixed Asian Media and Theater Resources Unlimited's TRU Diversity initiative, will present concert readings of PANGEA and THE KNOWN UNIVERSE by WGA Award-winning and Emmy-nominated writer Scott C. Sickles, directed by Janet Bentley (Producing Artist, Roly Poly Productions) during its run of Sickles's MARIANAS TRENCH (Part One of THE SECOND WORLD TRILOGY). PANGEA and the KNOWN UNIVERSE are the second and third installments, Saturday, April 27 - Saturday, May 11 at Alchemical Studios.

The reading of PANGEA takes place on Sunday, May 5 at 6:00 p.m. The cast features Chad Anthony Miller, Jon Okabayashi, Chino Ramos, Kari Swenson Riely, Alyssa Simon, and Perri Yaniv.

The reading of THE KNOWN UNIVERSE takes place on Sunday, May 12 at 4:00 p.m. The cast features Lissa Brennan, Joe Burby, Nik Duggan, Jon Okabayashi, Chino Ramos, Kari Swenson Riely, Sam Tanabe, and Perri Yaniv.

ABOUT THE SECOND WORLD TRILOGY

MARIANAS TRENCH (Part One): Teddy Passanante and Anzor Khasanov are eleven-year-old pen pals. Teddy is a half-Korean nerd enduring constant prejudice despite living in a liberal U.S. made up of what used to be the Blue States. Anzor is the child of Muslim refugees trapped in the militant right-wing Christian theocracy that used to be the Red States. The boys know their correspondence is mandated and monitored by Anzor's government. Part coming of age tale, part dystopian political thriller, MARIANAS TRENCH is a love story.

PANGEA (Part Two): Palmer Research Station, Antarctica: New Year's Day, 2046. Twenty-six years after the events of MARIANAS TRENCH, Teddy and Aznor meet for the first time as adults. When they were children, the Red States became the New Confederate States of America .Now, the New Confederacy is collapsing, the climate is reaching another catastrophic tipping point, and two men who have loved each other all their lives must confront an intimately and globally uncertain future.

THE KNOWN UNIVERSE (Part Three): 2067. The Earth is entering a new ice age and nothing on the surface will survive. Astronaut Anzor "Andy" Khasanov-Manners is in a space station, in orbit, assisting with evacuation efforts... which have just been abandoned. His husband, Teddy, and their family were supposed to have been on the next flight up. As the temperature plummets and the planet becomes uninhabitable, Anzor and his family bid each other a long farewell.

While the plays tell one cohesive story, each is a stand-alone piece. They don't need to be seen in order (but it is better that way).

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Scott C. Sickles is an LGBTQ+, neurodivergent, Mixed Korean writer whose work has been performed in New York City, across the U.S., and internationally in Canada, Australia, the UK, Hungary, Singapore, Indonesia, Lebanon, and Dubai. He received a New York Innovative Theatre Award for his drama Composure, published by Next Stage Press. A 15-year veteran of writing for daytime drama, he has received five consecutive Writers Guild of America awards for General Hospital and numerous Emmy nominations. Sickles is a member of the Dramatists Guild of America. www.scottcsickles.com

Performance Details:

Performances:

PANGEA: Sunday, May 5 @ 6:00 p.m.

THE KNOWN UNIVERSE: Sunday, May 12 @ 4:00 p.m.

Location: Alchemical Studios, 50 West 17th Street, 12th floor, NYC I MAP

Tickets : FREE with suggested $15 donation

RSVP FOR THE READINGS & SHOWCASE HERE: https://events.humanitix.com/host/leviathanlabnyc

CONTRIBUTE TO MARIANAS TRENCH: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/support-leviathan-lab-s-marianas-trench